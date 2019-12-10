Tesco Finest Free From Chocolate Salted Caramel Sponge 200G
- Energy1777kJ 424kcal21%
- Fat19.3g28%
- Saturates8.3g42%
- Sugars25.2g28%
- Salt0.7g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1777kJ / 424kcal
Product Description
- Chocolate sponge pudding made with rice flour, potato starch and tapioca starch, topped with salted caramel sauce.
- This wonderfully moist sponge pudding comes from specialists in Derbyshire who've been making puddings for more than 100 years. Made with gluten free flour and Belgian chocolate for a rich flavour.
- Gluten and wheat free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Salted Caramel Sauce (34%)(Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Butter (Milk), Cream (Milk), Water, Maize Starch, Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Butter (Milk), Sugar, Egg, Humectant (Glycerine), Rice Flour, Belgian Chocolate Pieces (2.5%)(Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dextrose, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)), Potato Starch, Tapioca Starch, Cocoa Powder, Maize Flour, Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavouring, Corn Starch, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Steam
Instructions: 30 mins. Leave in plastic basin with film lid on. Place in a steamer over boiling water, or alternatively, use a large saucepan with a trivet or an upturned heat-resistant saucer. Place the basin on the trivet/saucer and add boiling water to come 1/3 of the way up the basin. Steam with the film lid on for 30 minutes, topping up with boiling water as necessary. Do not allow to boil. Remove the film lid and turn upside down onto a plate. Squeeze gently to release the pudding from the basin.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
- www.tesco.com/finest
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pudding (100g)
|Energy
|1777kJ / 424kcal
|1777kJ / 424kcal
|Fat
|19.3g
|19.3g
|Saturates
|8.3g
|8.3g
|Carbohydrate
|58.3g
|58.3g
|Sugars
|25.2g
|25.2g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|2.4g
|Protein
|3.1g
|3.1g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When Microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
