Tesco Finest Free From Chocolate Salted Caramel Sponge 200G

Tesco Finest Free From Chocolate Salted Caramel Sponge 200G

£ 3.00
£1.50/100g

Offer

½ of a pudding
  • Energy1777kJ 424kcal
    21%
  • Fat19.3g
    28%
  • Saturates8.3g
    42%
  • Sugars25.2g
    28%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1777kJ / 424kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate sponge pudding made with rice flour, potato starch and tapioca starch, topped with salted caramel sauce.
  • This wonderfully moist sponge pudding comes from specialists in Derbyshire who've been making puddings for more than 100 years. Made with gluten free flour and Belgian chocolate for a rich flavour.
  • Gluten and wheat free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Salted Caramel Sauce (34%)(Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Butter (Milk), Cream (Milk), Water, Maize Starch, Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Butter (Milk), Sugar, Egg, Humectant (Glycerine), Rice Flour, Belgian Chocolate Pieces (2.5%)(Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dextrose, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)), Potato Starch, Tapioca Starch, Cocoa Powder, Maize Flour, Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavouring, Corn Starch, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Steam
Instructions: 30 mins. Leave in plastic basin with film lid on. Place in a steamer over boiling water, or alternatively, use a large saucepan with a trivet or an upturned heat-resistant saucer. Place the basin on the trivet/saucer and add boiling water to come 1/3 of the way up the basin. Steam with the film lid on for 30 minutes, topping up with boiling water as necessary. Do not allow to boil. Remove the film lid and turn upside down onto a plate. Squeeze gently to release the pudding from the basin.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pudding (100g)
Energy1777kJ / 424kcal1777kJ / 424kcal
Fat19.3g19.3g
Saturates8.3g8.3g
Carbohydrate58.3g58.3g
Sugars25.2g25.2g
Fibre2.4g2.4g
Protein3.1g3.1g
Salt0.7g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When Microwaved according to instructions.--

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

