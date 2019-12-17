Tesco Gluten Free Panettone 100G

I DONT KNOW WHY IS NOT AVAILABLE WHEN SOMETHING SO
I DONT KNOW WHY IS NOT AVAILABLE WHEN SOMETHING SO GOOD ?
Good option
Im sure this is as good as the rest of the Tesco gluten free range but I cannot tolerate fructose so could not try it sadly. It is impossible to cater for everyone but it may be worth considering this in some free from foods.
Every bit as good as traditional panettone
Impossible to tell this apart from traditional-recipe panattone, another big win from Tesco's Free From and the only down side is this is seasonal and not a year-round product. The cirtrusy taste is a bit on the srong side but the cake itself is moist, surprisingly large given the 100g weight and yet not too airy, the soft fruit's very plump and lush, definitely worth treating yourself.
If you miss regular panettone, buy one!! Lovely!
Absolutely gorgeous. I haven't had panettone for years, I really missed it. This is beautiful, buttery, soft and rich, with plump, juicy fruit and a hint of citrus. Not cheap, I would love to get a bigger one though. Really tasty, I will be trying to get another of these, because the texture as well, is like proper 'normal' non gluten fruited bread. Well done!
Best panettone ever!
Of course I have not had Panettone in over 5 years, so I may be incorrect, but I think this is the best I have EVER had. It is quite moist. Maybe it is not meant to be, but this was such a treat. I wish my budget stretched enough to afford one every week. But we are used to the high prices for gluten free products. Will definitely buy again.