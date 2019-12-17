By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Gluten Free Panettone 100G

Tesco Gluten Free Panettone 100G
£ 3.00
£3.00/100g
One cake
  • Energy1254kJ 299kcal
    15%
  • Fat10.8g
    15%
  • Saturates6.8g
    34%
  • Sugars26.6g
    30%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1254kJ / 299kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free sweet bread made with sultanas, butter and candied orange peel.
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk, Sultanas (22%), Pasteurised Liquid Whole Egg, Maize Starch, Concentrated Butter (Milk) (9%), Candied Orange Peel (6%)[Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Rice Starch, Sugar, Rice Flour, Thickeners (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Honey, Psyllium Husk Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sorbitan Monostearate), Flavouring, Yeast, Enzymes, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, soya and mustard. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, consume within 7 days. Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1254kJ / 299kcal1254kJ / 299kcal
Fat10.8g10.8g
Saturates6.8g6.8g
Carbohydrate42.9g42.9g
Sugars26.6g26.6g
Fibre7.6g7.6g
Protein3.8g3.8g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

I DONT KNOW WHY IS NOT AVAILABLE WHEN SOMETHING SO

5 stars

I DONT KNOW WHY IS NOT AVAILABLE WHEN SOMETHING SO GOOD ?

Good option

5 stars

Im sure this is as good as the rest of the Tesco gluten free range but I cannot tolerate fructose so could not try it sadly. It is impossible to cater for everyone but it may be worth considering this in some free from foods.

Every bit as good as traditional panettone

5 stars

Impossible to tell this apart from traditional-recipe panattone, another big win from Tesco's Free From and the only down side is this is seasonal and not a year-round product. The cirtrusy taste is a bit on the srong side but the cake itself is moist, surprisingly large given the 100g weight and yet not too airy, the soft fruit's very plump and lush, definitely worth treating yourself.

If you miss regular panettone, buy one!! Lovely!

5 stars

Absolutely gorgeous. I haven't had panettone for years, I really missed it. This is beautiful, buttery, soft and rich, with plump, juicy fruit and a hint of citrus. Not cheap, I would love to get a bigger one though. Really tasty, I will be trying to get another of these, because the texture as well, is like proper 'normal' non gluten fruited bread. Well done!

Best panettone ever!

5 stars

Of course I have not had Panettone in over 5 years, so I may be incorrect, but I think this is the best I have EVER had. It is quite moist. Maybe it is not meant to be, but this was such a treat. I wish my budget stretched enough to afford one every week. But we are used to the high prices for gluten free products. Will definitely buy again.

