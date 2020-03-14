Carex Advanced Protect Marine Mineral Hand Wash 250Ml
Product Description
- Our Eco bottle is 100% recyclable and we're encouraging customers to reuse their pump and bottle by using our liquid soap refill packs to help reduce the amount of plastic used. We've teamed up with Terracycle to make recycling our pumps and eco pouches that bit easier.
- Carex Advanced Protect Marine Minerals Antibacterial Hand Wash is specially formulated to enhance the natural barrier of your skin for added reassurance between washes. This fast-acting formula contains a blend of marine minerals and zinc, and gives up to 3 hours protection after each wash.
- At Carex we've been keep hands healthy and caring for hands for over 25 years.
- The Advanced protect range is expertly formulated to be kind to skin, whilst effectively removing dirt to leave hands feeling fresh and hygienically clean.
- Not all hand washes are equal… Carex cleans, cares and protects for all the family & the environment so that you can get stuck into life. That's why we Carex.
- Not for sale in ROI
- 3 Hour Protection
- Antibacterial hand wash
- Odour Neutralisers
- With marine extracts
- Dermatologically tested by experts
- Antibacterial Hand Wash - Kills 99.9% of bacteria
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Lactic Acid, Glycerin, Parfum, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Salicylate, Sodium Benzoate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Mentha Aquatica Leaf Extract, Laminaria Digitata Extract, Chondrus Crispus (Carageenan) Extract, Fucus Vesiculosus Extract, Propylene Glycol, Zinc Coceth Sulfate, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Benzyl Salicylate, CI 61570, CI 42090, CI 14700
Produce of
Made in the UK
Warnings
- WARNING: Avoid contact with eyes: If this occurs rinse well immediately with warm water. Avoid contact with natural stone surfaces and stainless steel.
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Freepost PZ Cussons (UK) Ltd.,
- 3500 Aviator Way,
- Manchester,
- M22 5TG,
- UK.
Return to
- UK free phone +44 (0) 0800 581 001
- Write in UK to:
- Freepost PZ Cussons (UK) Ltd.,
- 3500 Aviator Way,
- Manchester,
- M22 5TG,
- UK.
- www.cussonscarex.com
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Safety information
