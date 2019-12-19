By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Heritages Chateauneuf Du Pape Red 75Cl

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Heritages Chateauneuf Du Pape Red 75Cl
£ 19.50
£19.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Red French Wine
  • Grenache, Syrah, Mourvèdre, Cinsault
  • Since 150 years, based in the heart of the mythical appellation of the southern Rhône Valley, Châteauneuf du Pape, Ogier is ageing wines of excellence. This cuvee Héritages highlights the quality of this exceptional terroirs and reveals a charming wine with expressive aromas of red fruits, with hints of pepper and truffles.
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Appearance : Deep ruby with purple highlights. Nose : Complex nose combining mocha, cocoa, spices and leather on a background of red fruit. Notes of undergrowth and smoke highlight the ageing. Palate : The palate is structured and powerful for a 2014 with a freshness typical of the vintage which makes it very good for ageing.

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.5

ABV

14% vol

Producer

Caves des Papes

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Edouard Guerin

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

N/A

Grape Variety

Grenache, Syrah, Mourvèdre

Vinification Details

  • 10% of the Grenaches of the cuvée were vinified with the stems, the rest were completely de-stemmed. No cold pre-fermentation maceration. Rack and return and pump-overs are the two techniques used for extraction depending on the vats. Vatting is for 21 to 36 days depending on the batch. The previously filtered presses were aged separately and blended with drops in early spring 2015.

History

  • Patience, expertise, observation and intuition... these are the qualities required to create and age our wines. We have been passionate about excellence since 1859. This passion for winemaking was born in the prestigious vineyard of Châteauneuf-duPape. Today, Ogier ages some of the biggest appellations of the valley of the Rhône valley in its cellars

Regional Information

  • N/A

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 48 hours.

Produce of

Product of France

Preparation and Usage

  • To pair with casseroles, games and cheese.

Name and address

  • Ogier,
  • Négociant-Éleveur,
  • Vaucluse,
  • France.

Return to

  • Ogier,
  • Négociant-Éleveur,
  • Vaucluse,
  • France.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Chablis Uvc 75Cl

£ 9.00
£9.00/75cl

Offer

Freixenet Prosecco Doc 75Cl

£ 9.00
£9.00/75cl

Offer

Tesco Finest Chateauneuf Du Pape 75Cl

£ 18.00
£18.00/75cl

Tesco Finest Sancerre 75Cl

£ 14.00
£14.00/75cl

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here