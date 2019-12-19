Heritages Chateauneuf Du Pape Red 75Cl

Product Description
- Red French Wine
- Grenache, Syrah, Mourvèdre, Cinsault
- Since 150 years, based in the heart of the mythical appellation of the southern Rhône Valley, Châteauneuf du Pape, Ogier is ageing wines of excellence. This cuvee Héritages highlights the quality of this exceptional terroirs and reveals a charming wine with expressive aromas of red fruits, with hints of pepper and truffles.
- Wine of France
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Appearance : Deep ruby with purple highlights. Nose : Complex nose combining mocha, cocoa, spices and leather on a background of red fruit. Notes of undergrowth and smoke highlight the ageing. Palate : The palate is structured and powerful for a 2014 with a freshness typical of the vintage which makes it very good for ageing.
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
10.5
ABV
14% vol
Producer
Caves des Papes
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Wine Maker
Edouard Guerin
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Taste Category
N/A
Grape Variety
Grenache, Syrah, Mourvèdre
Vinification Details
- 10% of the Grenaches of the cuvée were vinified with the stems, the rest were completely de-stemmed. No cold pre-fermentation maceration. Rack and return and pump-overs are the two techniques used for extraction depending on the vats. Vatting is for 21 to 36 days depending on the batch. The previously filtered presses were aged separately and blended with drops in early spring 2015.
History
- Patience, expertise, observation and intuition... these are the qualities required to create and age our wines. We have been passionate about excellence since 1859. This passion for winemaking was born in the prestigious vineyard of Châteauneuf-duPape. Today, Ogier ages some of the biggest appellations of the valley of the Rhône valley in its cellars
Regional Information
- N/A
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 48 hours.
Produce of
Product of France
Preparation and Usage
- To pair with casseroles, games and cheese.
Name and address
- Ogier,
- Négociant-Éleveur,
- Vaucluse,
- France.
Return to
- Ogier,
- Négociant-Éleveur,
- Vaucluse,
- France.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019