Tesco Sausage Rolls Garland 700G

Tesco Sausage Rolls Garland 700G
£ 5.00
£0.71/100g
1/12 of a garland
  • Energy738kJ 177kcal
    9%
  • Fat11.0g
    16%
  • Saturates4.5g
    23%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1273kJ / 305kcal

Product Description

  • Puff pastry ring filled with seasoned pork sausage meat, topped with poppy seeds.
  • Flaky Pastry. Seasoned pork sausage meat baked in a golden puff pastry.
  • Flaky Pastry Seasoned pork sausage meat baked in a golden puff pastry.
  • Pack size: 700g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (30%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Palm Oil, Onion, Pasteurised Egg, Potato Starch, Pork Fat, Wheat Protein, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Tapioca Starch, Poppy Seeds, Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Sage, Thyme, Sunflower Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Antioxidant (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 180, 160, 4
Time: 30 mins
Preheat oven. Place product on a baking tray in the centre of the oven. Heat for 30 minutes. Do not reheat once cooled.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for oven heating from frozen.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

12 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

700g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/12 of a garland (58g)
Energy1273kJ / 305kcal738kJ / 177kcal
Fat18.9g11.0g
Saturates7.8g4.5g
Carbohydrate22.7g13.2g
Sugars1.8g1.1g
Fibre2.2g1.3g
Protein10.1g5.8g
Salt0.8g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

