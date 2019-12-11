Tesco Sausage Rolls Garland 700G

- Energy738kJ 177kcal9%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1273kJ / 305kcal
Product Description
- Puff pastry ring filled with seasoned pork sausage meat, topped with poppy seeds.
- Pack size: 700g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (30%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Palm Oil, Onion, Pasteurised Egg, Potato Starch, Pork Fat, Wheat Protein, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Tapioca Starch, Poppy Seeds, Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Sage, Thyme, Sunflower Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Antioxidant (Citric Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 180, 160, 4
Time: 30 mins
Preheat oven. Place product on a baking tray in the centre of the oven. Heat for 30 minutes. Do not reheat once cooled.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for oven heating from frozen.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU
Number of uses
12 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled
Net Contents
700g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/12 of a garland (58g)
|Energy
|1273kJ / 305kcal
|738kJ / 177kcal
|Fat
|18.9g
|11.0g
|Saturates
|7.8g
|4.5g
|Carbohydrate
|22.7g
|13.2g
|Sugars
|1.8g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|1.3g
|Protein
|10.1g
|5.8g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
