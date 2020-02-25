Brewdog Lost Lager 4X330ml Bottle
- Beer
- Find out more: brewdog.com/unicornfund
- Unicorns are the national animal of Scotland, our homeland. They are also the inspiration behind our audacious approach to alternative altruism, dubbed the Unicorn Fund.
- We brewed this beer to celebrate the impact that the Unicorn Fund has on the world around us.
- Lost Lager takes back the ground lost over decades by lager monoliths. Lost Lager is a dry-hopped pilsner made with classic German Saphir hops, giving vibrant citrus and stonefruit notes. Built from Bavarian yeast, it has a crisp clean taste. This is lager like it was. Like it should be. Like it will be.
- Lost Lager - lager is back.
- At BrewDog we brew uncompromising, bold and irreverent beer. Beer with a soul and a purpose. It's the only thing we know. It's the only thing we want to know. We have a terminal craziness to make the beers we want to drink.
- Our approach is a modern day rebellion for flavour and choice. A mad last-ditch stand to create beer that actually tastes of something. Beer like it was. Beer like it will be. Ditch the mainstream and say hello to BrewDog.
- 10C refund at SA/NT collection depots in state/territory or purchase.
- Craft beer for the people
- Vegan
- Pack size: 1320ML
Water, Malted Barley, Yeast, Hops
- Contains: Barley
1.55
4.7% vol
Beer
Ambient
Store cold.
- Drink fresh.
- Brewed & bottled by:
- BrewDog plc,
- Balmacassie Commercial Park,
- Ellon,
- Scotland,
- AB41 8BX.
- Visit us at brewdog.com
- www.phoenixbeers.com.au
18 Years
330ml ℮
