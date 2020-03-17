Vocation Brewery Love & Hate Ipa 440Ml

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Beer
  • Design by robot-food.com
  • Traditionalists love beer that's crystal clear, with restrained hops and a delicate flavour. They're going to hate this... Love & Hate is our juicily crushable, unapologetically murky, New England IPA. An authentic Vermont yeast strain and a big dose of oats work together with our triple dry-hopping process to create beautiful aromas and a silky mouthfeel.
  • We brew bold beers and serve punchy pints because that's the way we like them. From our hilltop in Yorkshire we'd rather set benchmarks than trends, only making beer that we're proud to put our name on.
  • It's what drives us. It's what made us. It's our Vocation.
  • Tropical
  • Juicy and hazy
  • Hop forward flavour
  • Hazy pale golden colour
  • Peach & mango aroma
  • Juicy citrus taste
  • Pack size: 440ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Wheat, Oats, Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Oats, Wheat

Tasting Notes

  • An authentic Vermont yeast strain and a big dose of oats work together with our triple dry-hopping process to create beautiful aromas and a silky mouthfeel

Alcohol Units

3.3

ABV

7.2% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store cool.Best Before: See base of can

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink fresh.

Warnings

  • This beer is unpasteurised and unfiltered, may contain sediment.

Name and address

  • Brewed and canned by:
  • Vocation Brewery Ltd.,
  • Unit 8,
  • Craggs Country Business Park,
  • New Road,
  • Cragg Vale,

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

440ml ℮

Safety information

