Vilarnau Rose Reserva Cava 75Cl
Product Description
- Rosé Spanish Sparkling Wine
- Inspired by its home city of Barcelona, Vilarnau Brut Reserva Rosé is stylish, vibrant and always at the centre of good times. Enjoy the endless stream of delicate pink bubbles and mouth-watering summer fruit flavours.
- Wine of Cava, Spain
- Pack size: 75cl
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Enjoy the endless stream of delicate pink bubbles and mouth-watering summer fruit flavours in this quality cava.
Region of Origin
Cava
Wine Colour
Rosé
Alcohol Units
9
ABV
12% vol
Producer
Gonzalez Byass
Type of Closure
Crown
Wine Maker
Eva Plazas Torné
Country
Spain
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Trepat, Pinot Noir
Vinification Details
- The light stream of never ending bubbles in Vilarnau Rosé Reserva are produced using the “traditional method”. This superior process for creating especially fine and delicate bubbles is also used by Champagne producers - just like Vilarnau, they know a few things about quality sparkling wine!
History
- Vilarnau Rosé Reserva is the result of many decades of winemaking knowledge and skill from a team who believe passionately in working in harmony with the environment around them.
Regional Information
- The Vilarnau winery is a housed in a beautiful avent guarde winery less than 20 miles from the Mediterranean Sea, surrounded by row upon row of vines and enjoying breath-taking mountain views. A short drive from the serenity of the vineyards is the vibrant city of Barcelona - the inspiration for the stunning bottle and the perfect place to share a bottle of Vilarnau.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year
Produce of
Product of Spain
Name and address
- Vilarnau,
- Sant Sadurní d'Anoia,
- España.
Return to
- calidalia.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
