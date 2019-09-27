Woodside Farms Smoked Gammon Joint

Disappointing
Was a strange texture and not very nice tasting.
This is great gammon quality for the price. I usually get at least 4 meals out of one joint. Great cold cuts for a salad, use the leftovers for risotto, pasta, omelettes etc, and often freeze chopped chunks to be used later.
Well I can’t rate it as I received it out of date, and what a surprised to late as the shop was shut to complain . Not happy
Good value
It was good quality with no waste. Excellent.
awful
truly awful ... Tesco have reduced the size but not the fatty parts ... same fat but less meat ... when it was 1.3k it wasn't great but now unusable
Saltier than a dehydrated kipper. Totally inedible.