Woodside Farms Smoked Gammon Joint

3(6)Write a review
Woodside Farms Smoked Gammon Joint
£ 3.10
£3.10/kg
Per 250g
  • Energy1685kJ 404kcal
    20%
  • Fat26.0g
    37%
  • Saturates10.0g
    50%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt6.9g
    115%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 674kJ / 162kcal

Product Description

  • Smoked gammon joint, formed from selected cuts of cured pork leg with added water.
  • Woodside Farms Smoked Gammon joint CW
  • Smoked gammon joint. Formed from selected cuts of cured pork leg with added water.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (87%), Water, Salt, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly in the fridge before use. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines opposite. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 30 mins per 500g plus 30 minutes
Put in roasting tin and cover with foil. Put in centre of preheated oven and cook for 30 minutes per 500g plus 30 minutes. Remove casing before carving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Not suitable for microwave cooking.
  • Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from Denmark

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove and dispose of packaging

Number of uses

Minimum 3 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy674kJ / 162kcal1685kJ / 404kcal
Fat10.4g26.0g
Saturates4.0g10.0g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.5g
Sugars0.2g0.5g
Fibre0g0g
Protein16.8g42.0g
Salt2.8g6.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Disappointing

1 stars

Was a strange texture and not very nice tasting.

This is great gammon quality for the price. I usu

5 stars

This is great gammon quality for the price. I usually get at least 4 meals out of one joint. Great cold cuts for a salad, use the leftovers for risotto, pasta, omelettes etc, and often freeze chopped chunks to be used later.

Well I can’t rate it as I received it out of date,

1 stars

Well I can’t rate it as I received it out of date, and what a surprised to late as the shop was shut to complain . Not happy

Good value

5 stars

It was good quality with no waste. Excellent.

awful

5 stars

truly awful ... Tesco have reduced the size but not the fatty parts ... same fat but less meat ... when it was 1.3k it wasn't great but now unusable

Saltier than a dehydrated kipper. Totally inedible

1 stars

Saltier than a dehydrated kipper. Totally inedible.

