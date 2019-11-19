By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vilarnau Brut Reserva Cava 75Cl

image 1 of Vilarnau Brut Reserva Cava 75Cl
£ 12.00
£12.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • White Spanish Sparkling Wine
  • Inspired by its home city of Barcelona, Vilarnau Brut Reserva is stylish, vibrant and always at the centre of good times. Enjoy the delicious crisp apple and ripe pear flavours amongst an abundance of fine bubbles.
  • Wine of Cava, Spain
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Enjoy the delicious crisp apple and ripe pear flavours amongst an abundance of fine bubbles in this quality cava.

Region of Origin

Cava

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

8.6

ABV

11.5% vol

Producer

Gonzalez Byass

Type of Closure

Crown

Wine Maker

Eva Plazas Torné

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Macabeo , Parellada, Xarello

Vinification Details

  • The light stream of never ending bubbles in Vilarnau Brut Reserva are produced using the “traditional method”. This superior process for creating especially fine and delicate bubbles is also used by Champagne producers - just like Vilarnau, they know a few things about quality sparkling wine!

History

  • Vilarnau Brut Reserva is the result of many decades of winemaking knowledge and skill from a team who believe passionately in working in harmony with the environment around them.

Regional Information

  • The Vilarnau winery is a housed in a beautiful avent guarde winery less than 20 miles from the Mediterranean Sea, surrounded by row upon row of vines and enjoying breath-taking mountain views. A short drive from the serenity of the vineyards is the vibrant city of Barcelona - the inspiration for the stunning bottle and the perfect place to share a bottle of Vilarnau.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Wine Effervescence

  • Sparkling

Produce of

Product of Spain

Name and address

  • Vilarnau,
  • Sant Sadurní d'Anoia,
  • España.

Return to

  • calidalia.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

