Write a review
Carlsberg Export Lager 6X330ml Can
Product Description

  • Premium Pilsner
  • Carlsberg Expørt is a 4.8% ABV premium pilsner lager with a satisfying full bodied malty flavour, crafted by our UK master brewers using a unique Danish recipe and yeast.
  • We Danes love to share, it's in our nature. That's why at Carlsberg we've been exporting our finest beer since 1869. And to this day, we still share our unique purified yeast to our Master Brewers in the UK - so that you can enjoy this full-flavoured premium lager at its very best.
  • Our Carlsberg Expørt beer is smooth and crisply refreshing, with a satisfying full bodied malty flavour and light biscuit notes, best served chilled in our perfectly-weighted København pint glass.
  • Carlsberg Expørt lager pairs especially well with light meats like grilled chicken, and steaks as well as pasta dishes and salads.
  • GMO free
  • No added preservatives
  • Dairy and nut free
  • Vegetarian
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 1980ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Gluten

Tasting Notes

  • Smooth and crisply refreshing, satisfying full bodied malty flavour and light biscuit notes, perfectly balanced to the last drop

ABV

4.8% vol

Country

Produce of the EU

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before: See Base of Can

Produce of

Brewed and canned in the E.U.

Preparation and Usage

  • Carlsberg Expørt refreshing Danish lager is best served chilled in our perfectly-weighted København pint glass, and enjoyed with friends.
  • Carlsberg Expørt pairs especially well with light meats like grilled chicken and steaks, as well as pasta dishes and salads.

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Carlsberg UK Ltd,
  • Northampton,
  • NN1 1PZ.

Return to

  • Carlsberg UK Ltd,
  • Northampton,
  • NN1 1PZ.
  • Consumer Helpline 03457 585685

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 167kJ/40kcal
Fat 0g
Of which Saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 2.7g
Of which Sugars 0.0g
Protein 0.4g
Salt 0.01g

4 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Carlsberg cans split open and spill beer

1 stars

Great lager beer but they have glued the cans together with such strong glue trying to break the cans apart makes the cans split open with beer going over everything. This is a problem Carlsberg must correct or they will lose a lot of customers and so will Tesco lose a lot of sales.

Unable to open

2 stars

Not yet been able to open it. In an effort to reduce the plastic the manufacturer has glued the cans together with an ultra strong spot adhesive. The cans themselves are made of very thln flimsy metal. Pulling the cans apart means that the cans are ripping open- in random places rather than breaking the glue. I have burst two cans already trying to separate them. casuing beer to sray everywhere. I now have 4 cans welded together, unopened.

Great taste and no plastic - perfect

5 stars

Great liquid and love the fact that it has no plastic rings. Drinking quality beer and doing my bit to reduce plastic, perfect.

Probably... the best lager on the market!

5 stars

A superb lager, probably... the best on the market. Amazing packaging too. What’s not to love??

