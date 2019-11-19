Carlsberg Export Lager 6X330ml Can

Carlsberg cans split open and spill beer
Great lager beer but they have glued the cans together with such strong glue trying to break the cans apart makes the cans split open with beer going over everything. This is a problem Carlsberg must correct or they will lose a lot of customers and so will Tesco lose a lot of sales.
Unable to open
Not yet been able to open it. In an effort to reduce the plastic the manufacturer has glued the cans together with an ultra strong spot adhesive. The cans themselves are made of very thln flimsy metal. Pulling the cans apart means that the cans are ripping open- in random places rather than breaking the glue. I have burst two cans already trying to separate them. casuing beer to sray everywhere. I now have 4 cans welded together, unopened.
Great taste and no plastic - perfect
Great liquid and love the fact that it has no plastic rings. Drinking quality beer and doing my bit to reduce plastic, perfect.
Probably... the best lager on the market!
A superb lager, probably... the best on the market. Amazing packaging too. What’s not to love??