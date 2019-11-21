By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Glenfairn Islay Single Malt Whisky 70Cl

Product Description

  • Peaty Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky
  • Heritage
  • Distilled at a single distillery on Islay located off the West coast of Scotland, using malted barley and matured in oak casks. The Glenfairn Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky truly reflects the heritage and pride of Islay.
  • Tasting Notes
  • Distinctive and peaty with aromas of salty sea spray, bonfire smoke, Bramley apples and cinnamon; on the palate there are complex layers of allspice, tangy pineapple, smoked dark chocolate and hints of balsamic dressing.
  • The pride of Islay
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Distilled, matured & bottled in Scotland

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • MacGregor Ross & Co.,
  • Glasgow,
  • G2 5RG,
  • Scotland.

Return to

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

8 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Like your Islay malts? You will enjoy this one!

5 stars

First timer with this Islay Scotch, saw it whilst browsing the aisle in-store. I, however, am very impressed at the character of this one. Firm and well smoke-peat flavoured, stacks of Scottish island and shore character, well balanced too with a neat vanilla and coffee lateness. With all good malts, I always buy two days before and decant slowly and give them some air and the chance to reach a natural room temperate. Great colour, fine bottle and branding and I'll definitely be back.

good vaue for money

4 stars

Yes OK Not into all the smoke and peat stuff - seemed a decent quaff compared to the usual - after a day on the garden - good price for the taste !

This is a pretty decent Islay malt, full of smoke

4 stars

This is a pretty decent Islay malt, full of smoke and peat. Not the smoothest I've ever tasted but good value at this price

A real treat.

5 stars

What a treat, beautifully smooth with the right amount of smoke. Yum Yum. Would def recommend.

An acquired taste

3 stars

This might suit some tastes, but we found it overwhelmingly smokey - so much so, it brought creosote to mind! Even the glasses used continued to smell of it after washing and needed to be washed again. This is definitely a whisky for a certain palate, and might not be the first choice as a gift to someone you don’t know. For those who like this type of whisky, it’s another excellent value single malt.

Peaty? This is putrid!

1 stars

Where exactly is the peat? Where is the smoke? Or, for that matter the "salty sea spray, Bramley apples and cinnamon, tangy pineapple, smoked dark chocolate and hints of balsamic dressing'? This truly is an awful whisky - it;s rough, it's rancid and and it's now flushed down the sink where it belongs.

An after Dinner treat!

3 stars

A lovely tasting, warm, smooth malt. Described as being a peaty malt. It is. A long aftertaste really does bring out tones of pineapple, apple and smoky fire. Not a great deal of “depth” to the taste but its presence on the lips is very smooth and it does not burn in the mouth or on the tongue..... In all a VERY nice malt at an amazing price, and worthy of complimenting seasonal Christmas Cake & mixed nuts as an after Dinner treat. Very pleased I chose this and, no doubt, I’ll look for it again.

Awful

1 stars

This is a typical Tesco. Save your money and buy a good bottle of Methylated spirits - considerably better than this stuff. Can anyone point to the Glenfairn distillery on Islay???

