Birra Moretti Lager 4X330ml

image 1 of Birra Moretti Lager 4X330ml
£ 5.00
£3.79/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Birra Moretti is the ultimate Italian lager since 1859, brewed to the same authentic recipe created by Luigi Moretti in Udine, north east Italy.
  • Birra Moretti's balanced flavour makes it the perfect accompaniment to meals - enjoy at lunch or dinner.
  • The ultimate Italian lager, Birra Moretti's special blend of high quality hops creates a smooth, full bodied beer with wholemeal bread top notes which are cut by a delicate citrus note.
  • Birra Moretti pairs perfectly with simple meals such as risottos, pasta dishes and pizza fresh from the pizza oven!
  • Consume cold, preferably in good company.
  • Enjoy the Italian way. Make time for what matters, and enjoy a Birra Moretti around the table with family and friends - salute!
  • Contains 4 individual 330ml bottles
  • Pack size: 1320ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Maize, Hops, Hop Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Alcohol Units

1.5

ABV

4.6% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before: see bottle

Produce of

Brewed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve cold

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • Heineken UK Limited,
  • 3-4 Broadway Park,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH12 9JZ.

  • For more information visit: www.birramoretti.com
  • Careline details: consumercare@heineken.co.uk
  • Tel. 0345 030 3290

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy:157 kJ / 37 kcal

