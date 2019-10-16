By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Slimline Wine Pink Sparkling 75Cl

5(1)Write a review
Slimline Wine Pink Sparkling 75Cl
£ 12.00
£12.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Italian Sparkling Rose' Wine
  • Slim Wine is made for the way we want to live today, healthier, happier but without compromise on quality, flavour or strength. Slim is delicious Wine made by great Winemakers. In every bottle you find the passions that we dedicate to the cultivation of our grapes.
  • Slim 'Pure Class in a Glass'
  • Wine of Italy
  • Zero sugar
  • Pack size: 75cl
  • Zero sugar

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A pure blend of single vineyard Chardonnay, Pinot and aged Barbera. A light refreshing flavour with a subtle nose of tropical berries

Region of Origin

Piedmont

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

7.5

ABV

10% vol

Producer

Cusmano/SLIM

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

D. Cusmano/Paul Gidley

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay, Pinot Blanc, Barbera

Vinification Details

  • SLIM is for the way we want to live today, better, healthier but without compromise on flavour or quality. SLIM is made from Grand Grapes (Pinot & Chardonnay) and is the first full-range of Zero sugar, Zero Carbs wine.

History

  • SLIM is made at our own Chateau Zero, a magical place where we create real wine, by real wine makers, and all our wines can be traced back to their roots literally. SLIM is Pure class in a Glass without the elements we dont want or need today, Sugar & Carbs.

Regional Information

  • SLIM is produced on our own vineyards in Piedmont. SLIM is artisan, van garage wine and all grapes are grown by us and we always bottle at the Chateau.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Wine Effervescence

  • Sparkling

Produce of

Product of Italy

Number of uses

Serving Size 3.4 fl. oz. (100mL), Serving Per Container 7.5

Name and address

  • Cusmano Vini srl,
  • San Marzano Oliveto,
  • Italy.

Importer address

  • Slimlinewine Ltd.

Return to

  • Cusmano Vini srl,
  • San Marzano Oliveto,
  • Italy.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAmount Per Serving%Daily Value*
Calories55
Sugars 0g0%
Total Carbohydrate 0g0%
Gluten0%
Total Fat 0g0%
Protein 0g0%
Sodium 25mg1%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Love this , please keep it coming in

5 stars

Love this , please keep it coming in

