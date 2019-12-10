Palais St Vigni Cotes Du Rhone Villages 75Cl

- Energy387kJ 93kcal5%
- Sugars<0.1<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 310kJ / 75kcal
Product Description
- Appellation Côtes du Rhône Villages Contrôlée. Produce of France. 2017
- In the Southern Rhône area, the smaller Côtes du Rhône Villages appellation produces superior quality wine under stricter wine making rules. This intense, full bodies red is a blend of Grenache and Syrah grapes that give flavours of red and black cherries with a light spicy finish so typical of the varietals of the region.
- Wine of France
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites.
Tasting Notes
- Very expressive nose of complex and typical notes: ripe red and black fruits elegantly mixed with spicy aromas. In the mouth, the attack is ample followed by an harmonious balance of flavours and aromas
Region of Origin
Rhône
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
10.1
ABV
13.5% vol
Producer
Les Grands Chais de France
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Grenache, Shiraz/Syrah, Mourvèdre
Vinification Details
- Traditional vinification with delestage and pum overs. Temperature during ferment until 28°C maximum. There is no maceration as the wine is racked just before the end of the ferment in order to avoid too much extraction.
History
- Côtes du Rhône Villages AOP
Regional Information
- Mediteranean climate with very little rainfalls throughout the year, strong wind (Mistral). Most of the soils consist in limestone. Acccording to the terroir, a lot of differences are observed in the soils: the texture, the hydrical capacity, the richness. Different micro climates have also an impact on specific terroirs. That is why Côtes du Rhone Villages, according to their origin reveal significant differences in their expression.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produce of France
Preparation and Usage
- Pairs beautifully with roasted red meat, hearty sausages, or mature cheeses.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml contains
|Each glass (125ml) contains
|Energy
|310kJ / 75kcal
|387kJ / 93kcal
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
