Palais St Vigni Cotes Du Rhone Villages 75Cl

image 1 of Palais St Vigni Cotes Du Rhone Villages 75Cl
£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

  • Energy387kJ 93kcal
    5%
  • Sugars<0.1
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 310kJ / 75kcal

Product Description

  • Appellation Côtes du Rhône Villages Contrôlée. Produce of France. 2017
  • In the Southern Rhône area, the smaller Côtes du Rhône Villages appellation produces superior quality wine under stricter wine making rules. This intense, full bodies red is a blend of Grenache and Syrah grapes that give flavours of red and black cherries with a light spicy finish so typical of the varietals of the region.
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Very expressive nose of complex and typical notes: ripe red and black fruits elegantly mixed with spicy aromas. In the mouth, the attack is ample followed by an harmonious balance of flavours and aromas

Region of Origin

Rhône

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Les Grands Chais de France

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Grenache, Shiraz/Syrah, Mourvèdre

Vinification Details

  • Traditional vinification with delestage and pum overs. Temperature during ferment until 28°C maximum. There is no maceration as the wine is racked just before the end of the ferment in order to avoid too much extraction.

History

  • Côtes du Rhône Villages AOP

Regional Information

  • Mediteranean climate with very little rainfalls throughout the year, strong wind (Mistral). Most of the soils consist in limestone. Acccording to the terroir, a lot of differences are observed in the soils: the texture, the hydrical capacity, the richness. Different micro climates have also an impact on specific terroirs. That is why Côtes du Rhone Villages, according to their origin reveal significant differences in their expression.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produce of France

Preparation and Usage

  • Pairs beautifully with roasted red meat, hearty sausages, or mature cheeses.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Blended and bottled by:
  • François Marternot.
  • At:
  • F-21200 Vignoles,
  • France.

Return to

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsEach glass (125ml) contains
Energy310kJ / 75kcal387kJ / 93kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

