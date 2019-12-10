Slim Zero Sugar Sparkling White Wine 75Cl

good taste, less calories
A lovely dry sparkling wine without all the calories. What's not too love.
Good for weight loss
Tastes almost as good as the real thing. Helped me still have a treat and lose weight.
Surprisingly good
Nice
Was better than I thought, will buy again
Tried this because I am type 2 diabetic and had 3 glasses and it did not effect my blood sugars the next day very much at all. I also really liked the taste and would say it tastes the same as a Prosecco. Excellent product.
Love it !!!
