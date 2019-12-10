First Cape Special Cuvee Chenin Blanc

Product Description
- Chenin Blanc - South African Wine
- The beautiful vineyards of the floral kingdom of the Western Cape are famed for their fresh and fruity expression of the Chenin Blanc grape
- A deliciously crisp yet rounded Chenin Blanc from our vineyards in the Western Cape. This wine shows fresh citrus and white peach notes on the nose, combined with ripe pear and tropical notes on the palate. Perfect as an apéritif or as a partner to white meats, salads and fruit desserts.
- Wine of Western Cape, South Africa
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
Region of Origin
Western Cape
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
9.4
ABV
12.5% vol
Producer
FirstCape
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Christiaan Visser
Country
South Africa
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Chenin Blanc
Vinification Details
- The grapes are fermented at a low temperature to retain the fresh, crisp nature of the wine. Left un-oaked so that the natural fruit flavours can shine through.
History
- Our wines are all grown and produced by a dynamic team of neighbouring farmers, all co-owners of the FirstCape brand. We believe this is the best way to guarantee the quality of FirstCape, as they care more about the wines from the vine to the shelf.
Regional Information
- Our FirstCape wines are all made from grapes grown in the Western Cape of South Africa, throughout the beautiful Breede River Valley just an hour's drive from Cape Town.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year
Produce of
Wine of South Africa
Name and address
- Firstcape,
- Watergat Pad,
- Simondium,
- 7670,
- South Africa.
- Bottled by:
Importer address
- Brandphoenix Ltd,
- Shakespeare House,
- 168 Lavender Hill,
- London,
- SW11 5TG,
- UK.
Return to
- Brandphoenix Ltd,
- Shakespeare House,
- 168 Lavender Hill,
- London,
- SW11 5TG,
- UK.
- FirstCape Customer Care Line Number: +44 (0) 1306 875 225
- www.firstcape.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
750ml ℮
