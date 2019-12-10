By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
First Cape Special Cuvee Chenin Blanc

image 1 of First Cape Special Cuvee Chenin Blanc
£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Product Description

  • Chenin Blanc - South African Wine
  • The beautiful vineyards of the floral kingdom of the Western Cape are famed for their fresh and fruity expression of the Chenin Blanc grape
  • A deliciously crisp yet rounded Chenin Blanc from our vineyards in the Western Cape. This wine shows fresh citrus and white peach notes on the nose, combined with ripe pear and tropical notes on the palate. Perfect as an apéritif or as a partner to white meats, salads and fruit desserts.
  • Wine of Western Cape, South Africa
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

Region of Origin

Western Cape

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

FirstCape

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Christiaan Visser

Country

South Africa

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chenin Blanc

Vinification Details

  • The grapes are fermented at a low temperature to retain the fresh, crisp nature of the wine. Left un-oaked so that the natural fruit flavours can shine through.

History

  • Our wines are all grown and produced by a dynamic team of neighbouring farmers, all co-owners of the FirstCape brand. We believe this is the best way to guarantee the quality of FirstCape, as they care more about the wines from the vine to the shelf.

Regional Information

  • Our FirstCape wines are all made from grapes grown in the Western Cape of South Africa, throughout the beautiful Breede River Valley just an hour's drive from Cape Town.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine of South Africa

Name and address

  • Firstcape,
  • Watergat Pad,
  • Simondium,
  • 7670,
  • South Africa.
  • Bottled by:

Importer address

Return to

  • Brandphoenix Ltd,
  • Shakespeare House,
  • 168 Lavender Hill,
  • London,
  • SW11 5TG,
  • UK.
  • FirstCape Customer Care Line Number: +44 (0) 1306 875 225
  • www.firstcape.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

