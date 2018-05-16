Tesco Finest Aberdeen Angus Beef Wellington 0.9kg-1.2kg Serves 4

- Energy1182kJ 282kcal14%
- Fat13.9g20%
- Saturates8.2g41%
- Sugars1.1g1%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 985kJ / 235kcal
Product Description
- Beef fillet wrapped in a pancake with a mushroom and onion duxelle, encased in all butter puff pastry.
- We source our Tesco Finest Aberdeen Angus beef from trusted British farmers who are committed to the highest standards on their farms. For added tenderness and flavour, we mature these cuts on the bone for 28 days. To keep the juices in the meat and the pastry crisp and golden, we carefully wrap the fillet in a thin pancake. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- 28 day matured fillet with a rich roasted mushroom and porcini duxelle. Wrapped in all butter puff pastry.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beef (51%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Mushroom Duxelle (11%) [Onion, Water, Whipping Cream (Milk), Roasted Mushroom, Porcini Mushroom, Butter (Milk), Closed Cup Mushroom, Chestnut Mushroom, Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Madeira Wine (Sulphites), Beef Gelatine, Diced Bramley Apple, Parsley, Beef Stock, Salt, Garlic Purée, Cracked Black Pepper], Water, Butter (Milk), Wheat Flour, Fromage Frais (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Lactose Reduced Whey Powder (Milk), Lemon Juice, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonate), Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Corn Starch, Milk Proteins.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 240°C, Fan 220°C, Gas 9
Pre-heat the oven 240°C/ Fan 220°C/ Gas 9. Place a flat baking tray (no high sided walled trays) into the oven and allow to heat up for 10-15mins. Carefully remove the wellington from the plastic container by holding the baking paper ends and place it on the hot baking tray. Glaze the wellington with egg and milk before placing in the oven to ensure a golden finish. Take care when handling the tray as it will be very hot. Place into the centre of the oven and cook for 15 minutes. Reduce temperature to 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 and cook for a further 20-25 minutes (rare), 30 minutes (medium) or 45 minutes (well done). Remove from the oven and allow the wellington to rest for 10 minutes before serving. Rare meat will be red in the middle with some blood. Medium meat will be pink in the middle. Well done meat will be brown right through.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- If cooked rare there is a small risk that harmful bacteria may be present.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in United Kingdom, using beef from United Kingdom
Number of uses
0 Servings
Warnings
- This product contains raw meat.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Keep chilled until ready to put in the oven.
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 120g
|Energy
|985kJ / 235kcal
|1182kJ / 282kcal
|Fat
|11.6g
|13.9g
|Saturates
|6.8g
|8.2g
|Carbohydrate
|11.4g
|13.7g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|1.6g
|Protein
|20.7g
|24.8g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When oven cooked according to instructions 1000g typically weighs 939gg.
|-
|-
Safety information
This product contains raw meat.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Keep chilled until ready to put in the oven.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019