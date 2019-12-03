By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Woodside Farms Unsmoked Gammon Joint

3(21)Write a review
£ 3.10
£3.10/kg
Per 250g
  • Energy1685kJ 404kcal
    20%
  • Fat26.0g
    37%
  • Saturates10.0g
    50%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt6.9g
    115%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 674kJ / 162kcal

Product Description

  • Unsmoked gammon joint, formed from selected cuts of cured pork leg with added water.
  • WOODSIDE FARMS UNSMOKED GAMMON JOINT CW

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (87%), Water, Salt, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly in the fridge before use. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines opposite. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 30 mins per 500g plus 30 minutes
Put in roasting tin and cover with foil. Put in centre of preheated oven and cook for 30 minutes per 500g plus 30 minutes. Remove casing before carving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Not suitable for microwave cooking.
  • Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

Minimum 3 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy674kJ / 162kcal1685kJ / 404kcal
Fat10.4g26.0g
Saturates4.0g10.0g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.5g
Sugars0.2g0.5g
Fibre0g0g
Protein16.8g42.0g
Salt2.8g6.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

21 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Dip in quality

4 stars

Week after week was wonderful taste and quality but last two weeks very fat after cooking not enough meat for my needs

Lovely in slow cooker.

5 stars

So far this has been lovely, I cook it in the slow cooker with only a honey and mustard marinade. Last time I cooked covered with Cola, then stuck in the oven for approx 20min covered in the usual marinade. It was delish. Any leftovers freeze really well.

A lovely gammon joint at a tender price!

5 stars

This is a lovely gammon joint. It should be common sense to soak it for around 24 hours, changing the water a few times to remove the preserving salt. It's then best cooked in a slow cooker for around 6 hours. The result is a tasty and tender joint without the saltiness mentioned in other reviews.

The best taste of the week.

5 stars

You could not find better gammon anywhere in the country. It was really great hot, cold and in a sandwich. It is a steal at this price.

Inedibly salty...

1 stars

Even after an hour soaking in cold water and a further ten minutes under cold running water this ham was still enidbly salty, I thought there was legoslation in place in respect of Healthy salt levels in food?.

POT ON

5 stars

into my instant pot 55mins DONE!!!, SPOT ON.

Poor quality very fatty

1 stars

Poor quality very fatty

Really not great

1 stars

Very, very fatty. Cooked in a slow cooker for 6-7hrs and just not great at all. I would not purchase again. Rate Woodside farms mince and bacon, however this gammon joint was not at all great.

Great tasty joint

5 stars

Great small joint, I boil it for a salad but equally nice as a sandwich or with chips

Yummy

5 stars

Absolutely lovely

1-10 of 21 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

