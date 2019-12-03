Woodside Farms Unsmoked Gammon Joint

Dip in quality
Week after week was wonderful taste and quality but last two weeks very fat after cooking not enough meat for my needs
Lovely in slow cooker.
So far this has been lovely, I cook it in the slow cooker with only a honey and mustard marinade. Last time I cooked covered with Cola, then stuck in the oven for approx 20min covered in the usual marinade. It was delish. Any leftovers freeze really well.
A lovely gammon joint at a tender price!
This is a lovely gammon joint. It should be common sense to soak it for around 24 hours, changing the water a few times to remove the preserving salt. It's then best cooked in a slow cooker for around 6 hours. The result is a tasty and tender joint without the saltiness mentioned in other reviews.
The best taste of the week.
You could not find better gammon anywhere in the country. It was really great hot, cold and in a sandwich. It is a steal at this price.
Inedibly salty...
Even after an hour soaking in cold water and a further ten minutes under cold running water this ham was still enidbly salty, I thought there was legoslation in place in respect of Healthy salt levels in food?.
POT ON
into my instant pot 55mins DONE!!!, SPOT ON.
Poor quality very fatty
Really not great
Very, very fatty. Cooked in a slow cooker for 6-7hrs and just not great at all. I would not purchase again. Rate Woodside farms mince and bacon, however this gammon joint was not at all great.
Great tasty joint
Great small joint, I boil it for a salad but equally nice as a sandwich or with chips
Yummy
Absolutely lovely