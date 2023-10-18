We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Lenor Unstoppables Fresh 570G
image 1 of Lenor Unstoppables Fresh 570Gimage 2 of Lenor Unstoppables Fresh 570Gimage 3 of Lenor Unstoppables Fresh 570Gimage 4 of Lenor Unstoppables Fresh 570Gimage 5 of Lenor Unstoppables Fresh 570G

Lenor Unstoppables Fresh 570G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£8.00

£14.04/kg

Lenor Unstoppables Fresh 570G
Available in different scents, each Lenor Unstoppables fragrance provides an in-wash scent boost that injects freshness into every wash. A boost of freshness from wash to wash, Lenor Unstoppables keeps up to 12 weeks with boosted freshness (in storage), so your clothes are always ready to wear, infused with your favourite scent. Our scent experts recommend Unstoppables Fresh If you are looking for a sparkling citrus and juicy fruits scents wrapped into a transparent floral notes. For an optimal use, Lenor Unstoppables should be added into the empty drum before every wash; then add clothes, detergent, fabric conditioner, your usual laundry routine.
A boost of freshness from wash to washIn-Wash scent booster with sparkling citrus & juicy fruits fresh scents wrapped into floral notesPersonalise the scent intensity by choosing the quantity of beads you want to usePour beads directly into the empty drum before your laundryLenor Unstoppables in-wash scent booster are available in different scentsThey are enchanting on their own… and irresistible together. I feel good in Lenor
Pack size: 570G

Ingredients

Perfumes, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Eugenol, Hexyl Cinnamal

Net Contents

570g ℮

View all Fabric Conditioner

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here