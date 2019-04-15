Tesco Easy Carve Lamb Shoulder With Wild Garlic

DISGUSTING
DISGUSTING..NO OTHER WORDS
Incorrect cooking istructions
I love Tesco but on this occasion their supplier has let them down. The cooking instructions are suitable for a leg of lamb. Shoulder needs to be cooked slow and slow. If properly cooked this is of excellent quality but following the instructions given you will have a chewy, tasteless and disappointing joint. I did raise this issue before but it was ignored. Would have left 5 stars if the cooking instructions were correct.
First rate in every way
Amazing flavour, would recommend
Delicious lamb
We bought the lamb on special offer and it was delicious. Simply roast in the oven, it is already well seasoned and the garlic is yummy. My two little boys asked for more and they are very fussy eaters.
So easy and so tasty!!!!!!
Wow!!!! The best lamb shoulder I have ever tasted. I slow roasted for 4hrs on 140c fan. The meat was sooooooo tender and the flavour out of this world!!!! Highly recommend and so easy to do. Make sure you double wrap in chrome foil. Place in a preheated oven and that’s it. After 4hrs remove the foil put back in the oven for a further 30 mins to Brown. Make sure you rest the joint for atleast 30mins. You just need a couple of forks to serve no carving knife!!!! so tender!!!!! Enjoy Thanks Tesco Regards Carol
If you love garlic more than lamb its great
Quality of the lamb was excellent but overpowered by far to much garlic and herbs
Best pre seasoned joint I've ever had!
Best pre seasoned joint I've ever had. So good! Please put it back in stock!
Fab-u-lous
Best piece of lamb I've tasted in ages. No fat on it whatsoever just beautiful tasting tender meat.Hope it comes back on offer soon.
Not happy
Delivered on the 29th November, went to cook for Sunday roast, noticed Use by was for the 30th November !!! So did not get chance to taste it and had to throw away.