By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Easy Carve Lamb Shoulder With Wild Garlic

4(12)Write a review
Tesco Easy Carve Lamb Shoulder With Wild Garlic

The chosen weight of this product is only a guide, you will receive the closest weight available

£ 23.80
£14.00/kg

The chosen weight of this product is only a guide, you will receive the closest weight available

Per 120g
  • Energy1283kJ 308kcal
    15%
  • Fat20.2g
    29%
  • Saturates9.8g
    49%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1069kJ / 257kcal

Product Description

  • Easy carve part-boned Lamb shoulder with garlic butter and seasoning.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Tesco British Easy Carve Lamb Shoulder With Wild Garlic. Prepared with aromatic wild garlic butter for succulence. From selected and trusted farmers, our lamb is fed on a grass based diet and cared for with high welfare standards to ensure great quality and flavoursome lamb.
  • Prepared with aromatic wild garlic butter for succulence
  • From trusted farms
  • Prepared with aromatic wild garlic butter for succulence
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Lamb (93%), Rapeseed Oil, Unsalted Butter (Milk), Shallot, Parsley, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Wild Garlic, Sea Salt, Roast Garlic Purée, Sugar, Rosemary, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cracked Black Pepper, Muscovado Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Onion Powder, Maize Starch.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 190, 170, 5
Time: 2 hours 30 minutes
Cover with foil and roast in the centre of the oven on a pre-heated tray for 2 hours 30 minutes. During cooking baste occasionally with cooking juices. Remove foil for the last 20 minutes. When cooked remove from oven, cover with foil and rest for 10 minutes before carving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using lamb from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove lamb from packaging and rest at room temperature for 30 minutes before cooking.

Number of uses

0 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution
  • This product contains bone.
  • IMPORTANT:
  • Security Protected

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 120g
Energy1069kJ / 257kcal1283kJ / 308kcal
Fat16.8g20.2g
Saturates8.2g9.8g
Carbohydrate1.1g1.3g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.5g0.6g
Protein25.0g30.0g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 1000g typically weighs 683g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution This product contains bone. IMPORTANT: Security Protected

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

12 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

DISGUSTING

1 stars

DISGUSTING..NO OTHER WORDS

Incorrect cooking istructions

4 stars

I love Tesco but on this occasion their supplier has let them down. The cooking instructions are suitable for a leg of lamb. Shoulder needs to be cooked slow and slow. If properly cooked this is of excellent quality but following the instructions given you will have a chewy, tasteless and disappointing joint. I did raise this issue before but it was ignored. Would have left 5 stars if the cooking instructions were correct.

First rate in every way

5 stars

First rate in every way

Amazing flavour, would recommend

5 stars

Amazing flavour, would recommend

Delicious lamb

5 stars

We bought the lamb on special offer and it was delicious. Simply roast in the oven, it is already well seasoned and the garlic is yummy. My two little boys asked for more and they are very fussy eaters.

So easy and so tasty!!!!!!

5 stars

Wow!!!! The best lamb shoulder I have ever tasted. I slow roasted for 4hrs on 140c fan. The meat was sooooooo tender and the flavour out of this world!!!! Highly recommend and so easy to do. Make sure you double wrap in chrome foil. Place in a preheated oven and that’s it. After 4hrs remove the foil put back in the oven for a further 30 mins to Brown. Make sure you rest the joint for atleast 30mins. You just need a couple of forks to serve no carving knife!!!! so tender!!!!! Enjoy Thanks Tesco Regards Carol

If you love garlic more than lamb its great

2 stars

Quality of the lamb was excellent but overpowered by far to much garlic and herbs

Best pre seasoned joint I've ever had!

5 stars

Best pre seasoned joint I've ever had. So good! Please put it back in stock!

Fab-u-lous

5 stars

Best piece of lamb I've tasted in ages. No fat on it whatsoever just beautiful tasting tender meat.Hope it comes back on offer soon.

Not happy

1 stars

Delivered on the 29th November, went to cook for Sunday roast, noticed Use by was for the 30th November !!! So did not get chance to taste it and had to throw away.

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Colman's Mint Sauce 165G

£ 1.00
£0.61/100g

Tesco Lamb Whole Leg Joint

The chosen weight of this product is only a guide, you will receive the closest weight available

£ 22.00
£11.00/kg

The chosen weight of this product is only a guide, you will receive the closest weight available

Tesco Finest 4 Extra Fruity Hot Cross Buns

£ 1.50
£0.38/each

Offer

Tesco Stonebaked Thin Bbq Meat Feast Pizza 340G

£ 1.50
£0.44/100g

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here