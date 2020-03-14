By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lenor Spring Awakening Fabric Conditioner 1.19 Litre

5(489)
Lenor Spring Awakening Fabric Conditioner 1.19 Litre

  • Lenor fabric conditioner gives you long lasting freshness - fresh sheets for up to a whole week*. Lenor Spring Awakening wrapped in the scent of spring flowers and hints of natural patchouli and white cedar, you can look forward to a revitalizing, uplifting experience that will leave you feeling invigorated and totally refreshed.
  • To complement your favourite Lenor fabric softener, use together with Lenor Unstoppables in-wash scent booster.
  • *Noticeable Lenor freshness for up to 1 week.
  • Fresh sheets for up to a whole week (Noticeable Lenor freshness for up to 1 week)
  • Long lasting freshness
  • Fabric Conditioner with spring flowers, hints of natural patchouli and white cedar scents
  • Conditioning softness, for soft and fluffy fabrics, less wrinkling, easier ironing and decreased static cling
  • Fabric protection, against stretching, fading and bobbling
  • Pack size: 1.19L

5-15% Cationic Surfactants, Benzisothiazolinone, Perfumes, Eugenol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool

France

  • Liquid fabric softener can increase fabric flammability. Using more than recommended can increase this effect. Do not use this product: - On children's sleepwear or garments labelled as flame resistant as it may reduce flame resistance. - On garments made with fluffier fabrics (such as fleece, velour, chenille, and terry cloth). Keep away from children. Keep away from eyes. If product gets into eyes rinse thoroughly with water.

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 015 7412
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

1.19l ℮

489 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

I absolutely love this product. I use it along side the aerial pods and together and my clothes are left smelling amazing, if my clothes are drying on the arier inside and you walk past that is all you smell. Highly recommend for the fresh smell

Excellent!

5 stars

This is my ultimate must have when it comes to my washing and even diluted around my home. It smells gorgeous! I always get compliments on the smell of my clothes and home.

Excellent!

5 stars

I love lenor Spring awakening it’s delicate sent is just right not over powering and last for days. So nice to get into bed when the bedding has just been washed.

Excellent!

5 stars

This is my usual fabric softener that I buy every week, I do accasionally switch to another, but I always come back to this one, I love the smell of spring awakening, family and friends are always making comments how the house smells so nice, and that's because I like to wash my doors down in it, plus if my washing is in the dryer, the aroma lingers, it's just a must have for me.

Excellent!

5 stars

I love this. The smell is so strong and my clothes are so soft.

Brilliant Product

5 stars

This is my go to scent for fabric softner as the smell is so good & super long lasting. people are always complimenting my fiancee at work about how good his uniform smells so would 100% recommend this product for long lasting freshness

Excellent!

5 stars

I love the smell of this and have used it for years. It makes the clothes smell so fresh as well as conditioning them

Excellent!

5 stars

This conditioner is absolutely awakening!!. Soon as I walk into my bedroom the smell just hits you, my partner works nights, and I work days so the freshness really lasts around a week. Probably longer if I didn’t wash once a week. I even washed my curtains the other day, and used the conditioner, so every time I pull them back I can smell the freshness of the conditioner. It truly is an amazing scent.

Excellent!

5 stars

Have used this product for years and years and is my go to product for fabric conditioner. The smell, the softness of my clothes and the great price aswell. It's just a fantastic product.

Excellent!

5 stars

Will forever be my favourite scent in the Lenor collection... there’s nothing quite like fresh sheets in this scent. I never tire of this one x

