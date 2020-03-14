Lenor Spring Awakening Fabric Conditioner 1.19 Litre

Excellent!
I absolutely love this product. I use it along side the aerial pods and together and my clothes are left smelling amazing, if my clothes are drying on the arier inside and you walk past that is all you smell. Highly recommend for the fresh smell
This is my ultimate must have when it comes to my washing and even diluted around my home. It smells gorgeous! I always get compliments on the smell of my clothes and home.
I love lenor Spring awakening it’s delicate sent is just right not over powering and last for days. So nice to get into bed when the bedding has just been washed.
This is my usual fabric softener that I buy every week, I do accasionally switch to another, but I always come back to this one, I love the smell of spring awakening, family and friends are always making comments how the house smells so nice, and that's because I like to wash my doors down in it, plus if my washing is in the dryer, the aroma lingers, it's just a must have for me.
I love this. The smell is so strong and my clothes are so soft.
This is my go to scent for fabric softner as the smell is so good & super long lasting. people are always complimenting my fiancee at work about how good his uniform smells so would 100% recommend this product for long lasting freshness
I love the smell of this and have used it for years. It makes the clothes smell so fresh as well as conditioning them
This conditioner is absolutely awakening!!. Soon as I walk into my bedroom the smell just hits you, my partner works nights, and I work days so the freshness really lasts around a week. Probably longer if I didn’t wash once a week. I even washed my curtains the other day, and used the conditioner, so every time I pull them back I can smell the freshness of the conditioner. It truly is an amazing scent.
Have used this product for years and years and is my go to product for fabric conditioner. The smell, the softness of my clothes and the great price aswell. It's just a fantastic product.
Will forever be my favourite scent in the Lenor collection... there’s nothing quite like fresh sheets in this scent. I never tire of this one x