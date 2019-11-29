By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wilkinson Sword Classic Razor Handle & 5 Blade

5(87)Write a review
Wilkinson Sword Classic Razor Handle & 5 Blade
£ 15.00
£15.00/each
  • - The Wilkinson Sword Classic Double Edge Safety Razor combines elegant design with exceptional performance and value.
  • - Premium chromed double-edged razor with butterfly opening and locking mechanism
  • - 47mm Blades made from 100% stainless steel
  • - Easy to use and great for trimming
  • - Value for money in the long run with cost effective blades
  • - This pack includes one Classic Double Edge Razor and x5 blade refills.
  • Wilkinson Sword Sharpening Your Style Since 1772

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • To load razor: Twist the bottom of the handle to open the doors fully.
  • Carefully unwrap paper from the blades and remove the blade from the paper by holding the short straight sides.
  • Twist the bottom of the handle to completely close the door. For safety store used blades in back of dispenser.

Warnings

  • NOT FOR SALE TO UNDER 18'S

Distributor address

  • Wilkinson Sword GmbH,
  • Schützenstr. 110,
  • D-42659 Solingen,
  • Germany.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Safety information

NOT FOR SALE TO UNDER 18'S

87 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Really clean shave

5 stars

Best shave I've ever had and leaves you with the smoothest of shaves

Well made, good shave, no throwing plastic away.

4 stars

Well made, easy to load the blade and doesn't clog up. It feels a bit heavy after using disposables for the last 40 years, but I've soon got used to it. I wanted to stop using single use plastics, so when I saw this in my local store and how good value it was, I bought one. I was worried that this wouldn't give me as good a shave as the disposables. I was wrong, I think it does and no throwing plastic away.

The point is no plastic!

1 stars

The blades are great - but was disappointed when I opened up the paper box only to find a plastic container for the blades. The reason why I've switched to a safety razor is to try and cut down my plastic use day to day. Will be sticking to my Astra ones I buy online with 100% paper packaging.

I'm master Barber I always used Wilkinson sword b

1 stars

Wilkinson sword blades in my cutthroat since the 80s but have found they always blunt or just not shape enough .I have tried Gillette but they just as bad, so I've hung my razor up untill this improves as I'm not prepared to cut my clients

A CLOSER SHAVE

5 stars

My new Wilkinson sword razor gave me a closer shave than ever before and skin so smooth.

Spotless shave

5 stars

The razor is well balanced, smooth and cuts very close. Great product!

Great.

5 stars

Awesome blades. Very sharp for long time perfect for my hard hair. Thanks.

Super sharpe

4 stars

Very good super sharp blades a good clean shave one blade can do around one weeks shaving

Great shave!

5 stars

So happy to have gone over to the classic double edge razor blades, a better shave, better value and a lot less plastic. I’m not going back!

Blast from the past

5 stars

It must be 40 years since first using a classic razor. The reason for changing back was to do with the expense of other blades; 2 blade, 3 blade, 4 blade. Using them was not simple especially when trying to catch the hair under the nostrils. The soap strip makes it difficult also as it runs out in 4 weeks. I used to remove it to get another 4 weeks. The classic is a specialist blade, take it slow and there is a better shave without the expense.

