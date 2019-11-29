Wilkinson Sword Classic Razor Handle & 5 Blade

Really clean shave
Best shave I've ever had and leaves you with the smoothest of shaves
Well made, good shave, no throwing plastic away.
Well made, easy to load the blade and doesn't clog up. It feels a bit heavy after using disposables for the last 40 years, but I've soon got used to it. I wanted to stop using single use plastics, so when I saw this in my local store and how good value it was, I bought one. I was worried that this wouldn't give me as good a shave as the disposables. I was wrong, I think it does and no throwing plastic away.
The point is no plastic!
The blades are great - but was disappointed when I opened up the paper box only to find a plastic container for the blades. The reason why I've switched to a safety razor is to try and cut down my plastic use day to day. Will be sticking to my Astra ones I buy online with 100% paper packaging.
I'm master Barber I always used Wilkinson sword b
Wilkinson sword blades in my cutthroat since the 80s but have found they always blunt or just not shape enough .I have tried Gillette but they just as bad, so I've hung my razor up untill this improves as I'm not prepared to cut my clients
A CLOSER SHAVE
My new Wilkinson sword razor gave me a closer shave than ever before and skin so smooth.
Spotless shave
The razor is well balanced, smooth and cuts very close. Great product!
Great.
Awesome blades. Very sharp for long time perfect for my hard hair. Thanks.
Super sharpe
Very good super sharp blades a good clean shave one blade can do around one weeks shaving
Great shave!
So happy to have gone over to the classic double edge razor blades, a better shave, better value and a lot less plastic. I’m not going back!
Blast from the past
It must be 40 years since first using a classic razor. The reason for changing back was to do with the expense of other blades; 2 blade, 3 blade, 4 blade. Using them was not simple especially when trying to catch the hair under the nostrils. The soap strip makes it difficult also as it runs out in 4 weeks. I used to remove it to get another 4 weeks. The classic is a specialist blade, take it slow and there is a better shave without the expense.