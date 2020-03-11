By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Imperial Leather Cosmic Unicorn Shower Gel 250Ml

1(1)Write a review
Imperial Leather Cosmic Unicorn Shower Gel 250Ml
£ 0.90
£0.36/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Shower gel, body wash, shower, washing, wash, suitable for all skin types, imperial leather, cosmic unicorn, moon and sparkles unicorn dust fragrance, limited edition, icons shower gel
  • Imperial Leather Magical Shower Gel: Inject some fun into your daily shower routine with Imperial Leather limited edition Cosmic Unicorn icons shower gel. Inspired by cosmic moons and sparkles, this fantastical shower gel will leave your skin feeling wonderfully scented and soft, who doesn't want to shower like a unicorn?
  • Master perfumers
  • This shower gel will leave your skin magically soft and Full of Wonderful
  • This body wash produces a rich and creamy lather
  • Shower gel with a cosmic and magical fragrance
  • Limited edition icons shower gel
  • Inject some fun into your daily shower routine - who doesn't want to smell like a unicorn?
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum, Glycerin, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, PEG-6 Caprylic/Capric Glycerides, Lactic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Chloride, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Glycol Distearate, Laureth-4, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, C11-15 Pareth-7, C11-15 Pareth-40, Benzyl Salicylate

Produce of

Made in the UK

Warnings

  • As with all cleansers, if the product gets into eyes, rinse well with water.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Freepost,
  • PZ Cussons (UK) Ltd.,
  • 3500 Aviator Way,
  • Manchester,
  • M22 5TG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Freepost,
  • PZ Cussons (UK) Ltd.,
  • 3500 Aviator Way,
  • Manchester,
  • M22 5TG,
  • UK.
  • UK Free phone +44(0)800 581 001
  • PZ Cussons (Europe) Ltd.,
  • 'C', Ardilaun Ct,
  • 112-114 St Stephens Green,
  • Dublin,
  • D02 TD28,

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Do not bother, smells awful.

1 stars

Vomit inducing and that's being nice. My daughter is unicorn daft, so i thought i would buy this as i though maybe candy floss kinda smell, was i wrong. It was poured down the sink it was that bad.

