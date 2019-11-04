By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Radox Detoxed Bath Salts Acai Berry 900G
  • Your body’s trying to tell you something. Time to listen. Time to swap press ups and lunging for lounging in mineral sea salts. Don’t float like a butterfly, sink like a stone into a warm peppermint scented bath. Close your eyes, relax and recover. Radox Detoxed Bath Salts helps you to relax in a bath with our blended sea salts to wash away stresses and clear up your mind. At Radox, we have been taking inspiration from nature's incredible fragrances since 1908 to create refreshing shower gel, hand wash and bath products. We then capture their transformative effects with one goal in mind: to help people get in the mood they want to be in. Smell is not only one of the most important senses, but one of the most overlooked. Fragrance has the power to lift you when you're down, to awaken you when you rise, to make us sleep, love, create, dream. It has the power to genuinely transform how you feel. In fact, there's hardly a mood in society that cannot be moved by fragrance. And there's barely a person on earth who can't be affected by the right scent. Bath products with nature inspired fragrance to transform your mood.
  • Bath salts with 100% pure sea salt
  • Acai berry scented bath salts inspired by nature’s ingredients
  • Blending mineral salts since 1908
  • Contains Calcium, Sodium and Magnesium
  • Relax in a bath with our blended sea salts to wash away stresses and clear your mind.
  • New Radox Bath Me-Time range
  • Pack size: 900G

Maris Sal, Propylene Glycol, Parfum, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Chloride, CI 14720, CI 19140, CI 42090

Storage range: 5 - 35°C. Contents are liable to settle during transit and storage

Germany

  • Pour a generous amount (approximately 2-3 handfuls) of Radox bath salts under warm running water and allow to dissolve fully before carefully stepping into the bath

  • Caution:  Avoid getting into the eyes. If you do, rinse well with cool, clean water. Please take care when stepping out of the bath as it may be slippery

900g ℮

First time! And it felt soooo AMAZING! From the ve

5 stars

First time! And it felt soooo AMAZING! From the very pleasant and welcoming smell, to the soothing effect afterwards.. I totally LOVE this one!

Lovely

5 stars

Pack was filled to the brim with bath salts, the scent as soon as you open the bag just your fresh and inviting. Dissolving easily in warm water. My skin felt soft and I felt relaxed. I would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Relaxing soak

5 stars

I though the idea of bath salts was very old fashioned until I tried Radox Detox and I have to say I'm converted! My skin felt soft and I had the best nights sleep I've had in ages. I look forward to using it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells lovely

4 stars

This really smells lovely when added to the bath and is relaxing. It disappears quickly under running water so you wouldn’t know anything is added. The packet is resealable which is great but I doubt recyclable. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super soak!

5 stars

I usually prefer talking a shower to a bath and haven't used bath salts in well over 10 years, but I was pleasantly surprised. I felt very relaxed after using the Detox salts and had the best nights sleep... I think I'll be taking more baths in the future! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ahh! Just what I neede

5 stars

I don't get much me time as a full time mum. So when I do get a chance to have a bath I like to go all out. These bath salts really fit the bill and hit the mark. The smell alone was amazing - everyone in the house commented on the fantastic scent. Even after the bath the scent lingered for awhile. The salts dissolved nicely in the water and felt very indulgent. After my bath I felt refreshed and relaxed. And I smelt amazing. I will definitely be buying these salts again - and soon, my husband has taken to using them too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells too articificial

3 stars

I'm a huge fan of bath salts and was really excited to try these however they didnt meet my expectations. Although the smell is by no means unpleasant it's a very strong, artificial sweetness - similar to what you'd expect from retro sweets full of E numbers. They didn't seem to dissolve as well as other brands either, leaving a slight gritty feeling at the bottom of the bath. Overall rather disappointed but my skin did feel soft afterwards which was a bonus. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Relaxed

5 stars

Received a short time ago and used it almost daily. First it smells wonderful. It’s great to lie back and relax in this great product. It left my skin feeling and smelling fantastic. Add to the small amount of packaging and I one happy customer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells AMAZING!

5 stars

Before I even started using the bath salts just in the packet it smelt gorgeous and even more so when put in the bath. Will certainly leave you feeling very calm and relaxed. Be sure to give your bath a rinse afterwards as the residule made it rather slippery! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not disappointed

4 stars

The smell is pleasant and powerful and it's easy to dissolves the salt, i usually use another salt for the bath and i am not disappointed by the new one. The benefits of magnesium are good for the detox and my muscles after a hard day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

