Radox Muscle Relax Bath Salts 900G

Perfect for a relaxing bath and a must-have for after a long distance run 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th June 2019 This morning I ran a half-marathon. I usually use another bath product however, I've just had a bath using this Radox Bath Salts Muscle Relax and it felt really good. I very much like the Peppermint smell, the not so salty water and it felt relaxing and soothing to my heavy legs. I will definitely be using this bath salts again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely fresh smell 5 stars Review from unilever.com 8th May 2019 I got this a few weeks ago and love it. It dissolves beautifully in the bath...a few sprinkles is all you need. The light fresh scent permeates through the house and let's everyone know it's bath time. Will deffinately use again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Relaxing 4 stars Review from unilever.com 18th April 2019 I received this a while ago and have used the product according to the directions on the back of the packet. I used the recommended amount and found the minty fragrance refreshing however a bit overpowering. I would recommend using a bit less than the recommended amount if you're sensitive to strong smells. I found the product relaxing and would recmmend it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Absolutely love this! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 10th April 2019 Had an amassing relaxing bath using Radox Bath Salts Muscle Relax. The smell is very nice and fresh! The salt looks beautiful and dissolved easy. My body felt relaxed and rested, I had to get out of the bath as the water got cold - loved it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect for achey muscles 4 stars Review from unilever.com 31st March 2019 I use the Radox muscle relaxing bath salts after I’ve had a long gym session, it really relaxes the muscles all over, and stops me getting so achey and tight the next day. It’s great even if you haven’t been to the gym.. it a lovely treat and the smell is so soothing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Loved this! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 29th March 2019 I don’t usually use bath salts but these were great. Smelt really fresh. Very relaxing. Left my skin feeling soft. You get loads in a bag too. Would definitely buy!! I don’t usually use bath salts but these were great. Smelt really fresh. Very relaxing. Left my skin feeling soft. You get loads in a bag too. Would definitely buy!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Relaxing and relieving! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 28th March 2019 I got these bath salts as a change to just going with bubbles all the time to relax and I'm glad I did. I used them the evening after a particularly tough gym session, and starting to feel under the weather, in the hope it would relax my muscles and it did. Actually, I normally don't go for any minty scented things but was very glad I did. As I poured the salts under the tap, the menthol scent with the heat of the bath really helped to clear my cold, and I found it very relaxing during the bath. The salts dissolve quickly and didn't leave a grainy residue on the bottom of the bath like other brands. I used 3 handfuls, so by my reckoning there is another 4, if not 5 more baths in the bag, so great value for money too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely bath salts 5 stars Review from unilever.com 27th March 2019 I loved the radox bath salts, the smell makes you feel like you are in a spa, and helps to relax your muscles and unwind. The salts dissolve well so no residue left in the bath. I play sport weekly and the muscle soak salts are great to help ease achy muscles and relax after a game. Would reccommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

One of my favourite things for relaxation 5 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd March 2019 I've used Radox Bath Salts for a relaxing evening bath after a stressful week at work and it done a treat. I felt refreshed and relaxed. The slat looks beautiful, dissolve really well and best of all smell soo nice and fresh [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]