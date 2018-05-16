Radox Scent Touch Recharge Body Wash 200Ml

Product Description
- Radox Scent Touc
- Radox 12H Scent Touch is our new body wash and shower gel range with innovative fragrance technology that provides a long lasting fragrance experience that renews with touch. Don’t just stand there reading the back of the bottle, get in the shower and experience the recharging effect of the bergamot and cedarwood fragrance. It’s intense. It’s fresh. It’s gonna be there all day to remind you that you have ambition and drive so what are you still reading this for: get recharged. The moisturising shower gel and 2-in-1 body wash delivers long lasting fragrance released on touch to give bursts of fragrance and freshness throughout the day, lasting up to 12 hours. For best results in shower, squeeze out shower gel, lather the bodywash on body. A refreshing shower gel and body wash rinses off easily leaving your skin feeling fresh and clean. Shower gel suitable for daily use. Avoid eye contact. If eye contact occurs rinse well with warm water, if rash or irritation occurs, discontinue use. At Radox, we have been taking inspiration from nature’s incredible fragrances since 1908 to create refreshing shower gels. We then capture their transformative effects with one goal in mind: to help people get in the mood they want to be in. Smell is not only one of the most important senses, but one of the most overlooked. Fragrance has the power to lift you when you’re down, to awaken you when you rise, to make us sleep, love, create, dream. It has the power to genuinely transform how you feel. In fact, there's hardly a mood in society that cannot be moved by fragrance. And there’s barely a person on earth who can’t be affected by the right scent. Shower gel and body wash with nature inspired fragrance to transform your mood.
- A fresh shower gel and body wash for men with a recharging blend of bergamot and cedarwood scents
- Uplifting shower gel and body wash with innovative fragrance technology that provides a long lasting fragrance experience that renews with touch
- Shower gel delivers 12 hours lasting fragrance which cleanses your body and makes you feel recharge
- Body wash offers long lasting fragrance experience that renews with touch to release bursts of fragrance and freshness throughout the day, lasting up to 12 hours
- A cleanser and male showergel suitable for daily use. Apply bodywash to your body using your hands of puff to lather, before rinsing off
- Also available in Feel Fresh showergel, Feel Free body wash
- Pack size: 200ML
- Avoid getting into the eyes. If you do, rinse well with cool, clean water. Please take care when stepping out of the bath as it may be slippery. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use
