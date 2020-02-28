Fairy Original Fabric Conditioner 1.19 Litre

Excellent!
I have used Fairy for washing our clothes since my son was born in 1987 and would not change to anything else. Its smells lovely especially when used with the Fabric Conditioner and is so gentle on your skin from a new born to an elderly person. Highly recommend do not hesitate to use you will not regret it.
Excellent!
Wow!! The scent from the fabric conditioner is amazing. I was inspired by Mrs Hinch to use the fairy non bio range and now use it on all my bedding and towels. It leaves them so soft and snug
Excellent!
This is great for a babies as it helps prevent any sensitive to new born skin. It has a great smell and long lasting fragrance
Excellent!
Gives a lovely soft snuggly feel to our washing and a lovely gentle scent.
Excellent!
Love this! And the snuggly soft fairy will always be my go to Washington choice
Excellent!
I love this fabric conditioner. When I’ve used it, it’s left my clothes feeling very soft and smelling fresh and nice. This is just simply the best. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
Wouldn’t buy anything else, I even put this into a water bottle half conditioner half water and squirt it round the house, and everyone always comments on how lovely it smells
Excellent!
Having got a sample of this when I had a baby .It was lovely to try smells great and the softness on the clothes is lovely and lasts a long time [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
MY baby cloths looks moore softness . Thank YOU VERY MUCH FOR THIS PRODUCT [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
Smells so nice leaves clothes with a silky like feeling