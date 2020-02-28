By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fairy Original Fabric Conditioner 1.19 Litre

  • Discover the power of soft with Fairy Fabric Conditioner, voted #1 fabric softener for sensitive skin (Online panel of 3433 females aged 18-70). We believe that the most delicate skin deserves the best and that's why Fairy fabric softener is dermatologically tested and wraps your family’s delicate skin in huggable softness. And for even softer results, use Fairy Non Bio laundry detergent in combination with Fairy fabric conditioner.
  • Voted #1 Fabric Softener for sensitive skin (online panel of 3433 females aged 18-70)
  • Dermatologically tested Fabric Conditioner
  • Huggably soft for your family's sensitive, delicate skin
  • Fairy Fabric Softener recommends Fairy Non Bio detergent
  • Pack size: 1.19L

5-15% Cationic Surfactants, Benzisothiazolinone, Perfumes

France

  • Liquid fabric softener can increase fabric flammability. Using more than recommended can increase this effect. Do not use this product: - On children's sleepwear or garments labelled as flame resistant as it may reduce flame resistance. - On garments made with fluffier fabrics (such as fleece, velour, chenille, and terry cloth). Keep away from children. Keep away from eyes. If product gets into eyes rinse thoroughly with water.

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 015 7412
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

1.19l ℮

I have used Fairy for washing our clothes since my son was born in 1987 and would not change to anything else. Its smells lovely especially when used with the Fabric Conditioner and is so gentle on your skin from a new born to an elderly person. Highly recommend do not hesitate to use you will not regret it.

Wow!! The scent from the fabric conditioner is amazing. I was inspired by Mrs Hinch to use the fairy non bio range and now use it on all my bedding and towels. It leaves them so soft and snug

This is great for a babies as it helps prevent any sensitive to new born skin. It has a great smell and long lasting fragrance

Gives a lovely soft snuggly feel to our washing and a lovely gentle scent.

Love this! And the snuggly soft fairy will always be my go to Washington choice

I love this fabric conditioner. When I’ve used it, it’s left my clothes feeling very soft and smelling fresh and nice. This is just simply the best. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wouldn’t buy anything else, I even put this into a water bottle half conditioner half water and squirt it round the house, and everyone always comments on how lovely it smells

Having got a sample of this when I had a baby .It was lovely to try smells great and the softness on the clothes is lovely and lasts a long time [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

MY baby cloths looks moore softness . Thank YOU VERY MUCH FOR THIS PRODUCT [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells so nice leaves clothes with a silky like feeling

