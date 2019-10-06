By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Airfreshener Lavender 300Ml

4.5(3)Write a review
£ 0.60
£2.00/litre

Product Description

  • LAVENDER DREAMS AIR FRESHENER 300 ml
  • Tesco Lavender Fields & Citrus Zest Air Freshener 300 ml
  • Odour control
  • Removes odours
  • Lightly freshens & fragrances
  • Pack size: 300ML

Information

Ingredients

Propellant: Butane, Isobutane, Propane. Also contains : Alcohol denat., Non-ionic Surfactants, Corrosion Inhibitors and Perfume

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • For maximum effect and freshness, hold can upright, shake can well, press button and spray towards the centre of the room. Do not spray directly onto food, fabrics, furniture or carpets. In case of contact with surfaces wipe immediately.

Warnings

  • DANGER
  • Contains Tesco room fragrance contains amongst other ingredients Propellant: Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Also contains Alcohol denat.,Non-ionic surfactants, Corrosion Inhibitors and Perfume EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL,
  • KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN,
  • • Pressurised container: may burst if heated.,
  • • Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking.,
  • • Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source.,
  • • Do not pierce or burn even after use.,
  • • Protect from sunlight.,
  • • Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50oC/122oF.,
  • • Use only as directed.

Recycling info

Aerosol. Metal widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Flammable
3 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Lovely fragrance, but....

4 stars

lovely, great long-lasting lavender scent wwith a nice hint of musk/spice - not an old lady scent which you might expect, 1 star removed as rarely in stock. Tesco - How can you continuously run out of your OWN BRANDS!

well worth the price and the smell of it stays rou

5 stars

well worth the price and the smell of it stays round for longer then some,will buy again

Beautiful smell of lavender and you can still smel

5 stars

Beautiful smell of lavender and you can still smell it hours later...

