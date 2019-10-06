Tesco Airfreshener Lavender 300Ml

Lovely fragrance, but....
lovely, great long-lasting lavender scent wwith a nice hint of musk/spice - not an old lady scent which you might expect, 1 star removed as rarely in stock. Tesco - How can you continuously run out of your OWN BRANDS!
well worth the price and the smell of it stays round for longer then some,will buy again
Beautiful smell of lavender and you can still smell it hours later...