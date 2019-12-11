By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Swizzels Sweet Shop Favourite Tub 750G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Swizzels Sweet Shop Favourite Tub 750G
£ 3.00
£0.40/100g

Product Description

  • An Assortment of Family Favourite Sweets
  • Facebook swizzels
  • Facebook is not available to under 13s
  • Fun site visit: www.swizzels.com for product news, games, competitions and prizes!
  • There's something for everyone to enjoy with Sweet Shop Favourites. This tub of individually wrapped retro sweets includes classic favourites such as Drumstick, Love Hearts, Parma Violets and Refreshers. Perfect for sharing with all the family!
  • Swizzels, loved since 1928.
  • Free from artificial colours
  • Pack size: 750g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Acidity Regulators: Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Dextrose, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Palm Kernel), Modified Starch, Stearic Acid, Sodium Bicarbonate, Gelling Agent: Gelatine, Flavourings, Magnesium Stearate, Cornflour, Anti-Caking Agent: Magnesium Carbonate, Apple Pulp (contains Preservative: Sulphur Dioxide), Emulsifier: Glycerol Mono Stearate, Glazing Agents: Vegetable Oils (Palm, Palm Kernel, Coconuts), Carnaubawax, Lysed Soya Protein, Colours: Anthocyanin, Beetroot Red, Copper Chlorophyllin, Curcumin, Lutein, Paprika Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Produce of

Made in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Warnings

  • Contents may not include all those shown.
  • WARNING: Lollipops are a potential choking hazard. Not suitable for children under 36 months.

Name and address

  • Swizzels Matlow Ltd.,
  • New Mills,
  • High Peak,
  • Derbyshire,
  • SK22 3HA.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • Swizzels Matlow Ltd.,
  • New Mills,
  • High Peak,
  • Derbyshire,
  • SK22 3HA.
  • www.swizzles.com/wecare

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

750g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAverage values per 100g
Energy 1673kJ/394kcal
Fat 3.3g
of which Saturates 2.6g
Carbohydrate 89.7g
of which Sugars 87.3g
Protein 0.6g
Salt 0.6g

Safety information

View more safety information

Contents may not include all those shown. WARNING: Lollipops are a potential choking hazard. Not suitable for children under 36 months.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Barratt Sharing Tub 750G

£ 3.50
£0.47/100g

Offer

Quality Street Tub 650G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 4.00
£0.62/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Cadbury Roses Tub 600G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 4.00
£0.67/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Haribo Starmix 400G

£ 2.00
£0.50/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here