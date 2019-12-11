Swizzels Sweet Shop Favourite Tub 750G

Product Description
- An Assortment of Family Favourite Sweets
- There's something for everyone to enjoy with Sweet Shop Favourites. This tub of individually wrapped retro sweets includes classic favourites such as Drumstick, Love Hearts, Parma Violets and Refreshers. Perfect for sharing with all the family!
- Swizzels, loved since 1928.
- Free from artificial colours
- Pack size: 750g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Acidity Regulators: Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Dextrose, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Palm Kernel), Modified Starch, Stearic Acid, Sodium Bicarbonate, Gelling Agent: Gelatine, Flavourings, Magnesium Stearate, Cornflour, Anti-Caking Agent: Magnesium Carbonate, Apple Pulp (contains Preservative: Sulphur Dioxide), Emulsifier: Glycerol Mono Stearate, Glazing Agents: Vegetable Oils (Palm, Palm Kernel, Coconuts), Carnaubawax, Lysed Soya Protein, Colours: Anthocyanin, Beetroot Red, Copper Chlorophyllin, Curcumin, Lutein, Paprika Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Produce of
Made in the UK
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Warnings
- Contents may not include all those shown.
- WARNING: Lollipops are a potential choking hazard. Not suitable for children under 36 months.
Name and address
- Swizzels Matlow Ltd.,
- New Mills,
- High Peak,
- Derbyshire,
- SK22 3HA.
Return to
- Get in Touch
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
750g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Average values per 100g
|Energy
|1673kJ/394kcal
|Fat
|3.3g
|of which Saturates
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|89.7g
|of which Sugars
|87.3g
|Protein
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.6g
Safety information
Contents may not include all those shown. WARNING: Lollipops are a potential choking hazard. Not suitable for children under 36 months.
