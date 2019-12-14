Haribo Share The Fun Pouch 500G
Offer
Product Description
- Fizzy, Fruit Flavour Gums, Cola Flavour Gums, Milk Flavour Gums and Sweet Foam Gums
- Perfect for sharing with family and friends, the Share The Fun Pouch contains a great mixture of 20 Starmix, Tangfastics and Super Mix treat sized bags.
- Kids and grown-ups love it so, the happy world of HARIBO!
- Packaged contains approx. 20 packs
- This product is a random mixture. Contents may vary.
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Gelatine, Dextrose, Acid: Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Fruit and Plant Concentrates: Apple, Aronia, Beetroot, Bilberry, Blackcurrant, Carrot, Elderberry, Grape, Hibiscus, Kiwi, Lemon, Mango, Orange, Passion Fruit, Radish, Safflower, Spirulina, Sweet Potato, Flavouring, Glazing Agents: Beeswax, Carnauba Wax, Elderberry Extract
Storage
Store away from heat and humidity.Best before end... (see print on back of pack).
Number of uses
Package contains approx. 20 portions
Name and address
- Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC,
- PO Box 1,
- Pontefract,
- WF8 1WX,
- England.
- HARIBO Ireland Ltd,
Return to
- Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC,
- PO Box 1,
- Pontefract,
- WF8 1WX,
- England.
- HARIBO Ireland Ltd,
- 2nd Floor,
- 15 Earl Street,
- Dundalk,
- Co. Louth,
- Ire.
- www.haribo.com
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|RI* per portion (25 g)
|Energy:
|1459 kJ/343 kcal
|4 %
|Fat:
|<0.5 g
|<1 %
|of which saturates:
|0.1 g
|<1 %
|Carbohydrate:
|78 g
|8 %
|of which sugars:
|47 g
|13 %
|Protein:
|6.7 g
|3 %
|Salt:
|0.04 g
|<1 %
|RI* = Reference intake per day
|-
|-
|Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019