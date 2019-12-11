Barratt Sharing Tub 750G
Product Description
- An assortment of sweets and chews
- The contents of this pack may vary and may not include everything shown. Product images for illustrative purposes only.
- No artificial colours & flavours
- Pack size: 750g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Tartaric Acid), Beef Gelatine, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sunflower, Shea, Coconut - in varying proportions), Sodium Bicarbonate, Dextrose, Tapioca Starch, Flavourings, Colours (Vegetable Carbon, Anthocyanins, Curcumin, Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract, Chlorophylls, Lutein, Cochineal, Beetroot Red), Hydrolysed Pea Protein, Maltose Syrup, Stabiliser (E470b), Maltodextrin, Concentrated Fruit Juices (Apple, Pineapple), Plant Concentrates (Safflower, Spirulina), Cocoa Powder, Concentrated Beetroot Juice, Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Wheat, Gluten, Milk and Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For Best Before End See Base of Tub
Produce of
Made in the UK, EU and Colombia
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- WARNING
- Lollipops and small parts may be a choking hazard. Not suitable for children under 36 months.
Name and address
- Tangerine Confectionery Ltd,
- PO Box 255,
- Pontefract,
- WF8 9BT,
- UK.
Return to
- If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please return the pack (along with details of when and where it was purchased) to:
- Tangerine Confectionery Ltd,
- Customer Services,
- PO Box 255,
- Pontefract,
- WF8 9BT,
- UK.
- This does not affect your statutory rights.
- barrattsweets.co.uk
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
750g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|P er 100g
|Energy
|1566kJ
|-
|369kcal
|Fat
|1.2g
|of which saturates
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|88.3g
|of which sugars
|68.6g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|Protein
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.78g
Safety information
WARNING Lollipops and small parts may be a choking hazard. Not suitable for children under 36 months.
