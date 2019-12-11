By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Barratt Sharing Tub 750G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Barratt Sharing Tub 750G
£ 3.50
£0.47/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • An assortment of sweets and chews
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • The contents of this pack may vary and may not include everything shown. Product images for illustrative purposes only.
  • Make sweet memories
  • No artificial colours & flavours
  • Pack size: 750g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Tartaric Acid), Beef Gelatine, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sunflower, Shea, Coconut - in varying proportions), Sodium Bicarbonate, Dextrose, Tapioca Starch, Flavourings, Colours (Vegetable Carbon, Anthocyanins, Curcumin, Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract, Chlorophylls, Lutein, Cochineal, Beetroot Red), Hydrolysed Pea Protein, Maltose Syrup, Stabiliser (E470b), Maltodextrin, Concentrated Fruit Juices (Apple, Pineapple), Plant Concentrates (Safflower, Spirulina), Cocoa Powder, Concentrated Beetroot Juice, Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Wheat, Gluten, Milk and Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For Best Before End See Base of Tub

Produce of

Made in the UK, EU and Colombia

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • WARNING
  • Lollipops and small parts may be a choking hazard. Not suitable for children under 36 months.

Name and address

  • Tangerine Confectionery Ltd,
  • PO Box 255,
  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 9BT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please return the pack (along with details of when and where it was purchased) to:
  • Tangerine Confectionery Ltd,
  • Customer Services,
  • PO Box 255,
  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 9BT,
  • UK.
  • This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • barrattsweets.co.uk

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

750g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesP er 100g
Energy 1566kJ
-369kcal
Fat 1.2g
of which saturates 0.6g
Carbohydrate 88.3g
of which sugars 68.6g
Fibre <0.5g
Protein 1.2g
Salt 0.78g

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING Lollipops and small parts may be a choking hazard. Not suitable for children under 36 months.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Cadbury Heroes Tub 600G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 4.00
£0.67/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Celebrations Tub 650G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 4.00
£0.62/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Quality Street Tub 650G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 4.00
£0.62/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Cadbury Roses Tub 600G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 4.00
£0.67/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here