Sure For Women Ultimate Fresh Rollon Antiperspirant Deodorant 100Ml

Can't give a 0 star review
I have been using this for a couple of weeks now and have noticed it has turned all of my light coloured clothing yellowy-orange under each armpit. It has ruined about 10 tops for me and the stains won't even come out with bleach or whitening treatment. Terrible product!
very dissappointed
okey I thought I would give it the benefit of the doubt but is all over my dress and when you open the container to apply it drips everywhere but this morning was the worse and my poor dress :-( straight in the bin
Sure VERY WET advanced protection
Dreadful. I can't use it unless I wait for about 20 minutes after applying it as it is incredibly wet and sticky and just won't dry.
Fresh
This product is is good! It smells fresh and kept me feeling fresh for a long period of time! I do not have 200 characters worth of things to write on a deodorant so just filling it up with these words! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Really is advanced protection!
Really impressed with Sure Advanced Protection. I do normally use sure deodorant products but I find this lasts even longer. Lovely compact size so great to take with you. Really nice scent. Easy roll on use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Does its job
It is efficient, my underarms stay dry but the perfume is quite strong. When I wear a pullover, it’s alright but with only a tee-shirt, the perfume is too strong for me. Otherwise, at first sight, it was designed for men because of the color. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Works fantastic
I wasn't sure if this would do what it said as iv tried many before and it's never worked. Well this one was fantastic smelt so nice too and did the job which I'm really happy about. Will definitely be getting more [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fresh and fragrant
Im really pleased with this Sure deodorant! It is a great roll on, handy size and it has a lovely clean smell and fragrance to it, it leaves me feeling fresh all day even after a busy day running around. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Just another deodorant...
An easy-to-apply roll-on deodorant with fresh smell and a long-lasting antiperspiring effect. Like its subtle smell that not overpowering. Not sure if it’d really lasts 72hr as it claims but does overall last longer than most other deodorants i’ve had in the past. Definitely got me through my gym days! However, just be careful not to get caught on your clothings as it does took a while for it to dry after application, just so to avoid unnecessary white patches on your top. Perfect compact travelling size. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Really long lasting protection
I have used this for a month and ii is the best antiperspirant I have found. I work long shifts and feel as fresh at the end as the start. Really like the scent of Sure Ultimate, and will definitely use it from now on. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]