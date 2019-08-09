By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sure For Women Ultimate Fresh Rollon Antiperspirant Deodorant 100Ml

4.5(51)Write a review
image 1 of Sure For Women Ultimate Fresh Rollon Antiperspirant Deodorant 100Ml
£ 3.00
£3.00/100ml
  • Brand NEW Sure Advanced Protection anti-perspirant is the ultimate sweat and odour hero for all day freshness and a dry and confident feeling and long lasting 72 hour protection. In our most effective women's anti-perspirant yet, Sure Advanced Protection contains more anti-perspirant active, giving you up to 50% more protection against sweat and body odour. From high intensity fitness and sport to hot holidays abroad and commuter chaos, you need an anti-perspirant that won’t break a sweat when under pressure.
  • Sure Advanced Protection contains Motionsense™ technology, so the more you move, the more it protects, filled with microcapsules that respond to your body; bursting with friction to release freshness throughout the day. Embrace the unexpected without the worry of your anti-perspirant letting you down thanks to the unbeatable protection of new Sure Advanced protection.
  • Available in two new refreshing scents; Pure Fresh and Ultimate Fresh in both an Aerosol and our NEW, larger sized 100ml roll on. Sure Advanced is your new go to, helping you go the extra mile when you need it most.
  • Sure, The More You Move The More You Live.
  • Overview of range:
  • • New Sure Advanced Protection contains more anti-perspirant active, giving you 72-hour protection
  • • The formulations provide up to 50% more protection*
  • • Our best ever protection in an aerosol and a roll on.
  • • Contains Sure’s unique MotionSense Technology, which provides burst of fragrance when you need it most
  • • All day dry and confident feeling
  • • Available in two uplifting new scents
  • *vs. core Sure anti-perspirants
  • Sure Women Advanced Protection, Ultimate Fresh Anti-perspirant Deodorant Roll on 100ml
  • Brand NEW Sure Advanced Protection anti-perspirant is the ultimate sweat and odour hero for all day freshness and a dry and confident feeling and long lasting protection of up to 72 hours.
  • Our most effective anti-perspirant yet
  • Sure Advanced Protection contains more anti-perspirant active, giving you up to 50% more protection against sweat and body odour.
  • Contains Motionsense™ technology, so the more you move, the more it protects
  • Feel protected with Sure's ultimate 72 hour sweat and odour protection - anti-sweat, anti-odour, pro-movement. All day freshness for a dry and confident feeling.
  • Pack size: 100ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Aluminum Zirconium Tetrachlorohydrex Gly, PPG-15 Stearyl Ether, Steareth-2, Parfum, Steareth-21, Disodium EDTA, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-d-t-butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Hydrated Silica, Gelatin Crosspolymer, Cellulose Gum, Sodium Benzoate, BHT, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply your Sure roll-on onto dry underarms evenly. Avoid contact with eyes and broken skin

Warnings

  • UK/IE• Do not apply to irritated or damaged skin. Stop use if irritation develops

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

100 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

UK/IE• Do not apply to irritated or damaged skin. Stop use if irritation develops

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

51 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Can't give a 0 star review

1 stars

I have been using this for a couple of weeks now and have noticed it has turned all of my light coloured clothing yellowy-orange under each armpit. It has ruined about 10 tops for me and the stains won't even come out with bleach or whitening treatment. Terrible product!

very dissappointed

1 stars

okey I thought I would give it the benefit of the doubt but is all over my dress and when you open the container to apply it drips everywhere but this morning was the worse and my poor dress :-( straight in the bin

Sure VERY WET advanced protection

1 stars

Dreadful. I can't use it unless I wait for about 20 minutes after applying it as it is incredibly wet and sticky and just won't dry.

Fresh

5 stars

This product is is good! It smells fresh and kept me feeling fresh for a long period of time! I do not have 200 characters worth of things to write on a deodorant so just filling it up with these words! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really is advanced protection!

5 stars

Really impressed with Sure Advanced Protection. I do normally use sure deodorant products but I find this lasts even longer. Lovely compact size so great to take with you. Really nice scent. Easy roll on use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does its job

3 stars

It is efficient, my underarms stay dry but the perfume is quite strong. When I wear a pullover, it’s alright but with only a tee-shirt, the perfume is too strong for me. Otherwise, at first sight, it was designed for men because of the color. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Works fantastic

5 stars

I wasn't sure if this would do what it said as iv tried many before and it's never worked. Well this one was fantastic smelt so nice too and did the job which I'm really happy about. Will definitely be getting more [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh and fragrant

5 stars

Im really pleased with this Sure deodorant! It is a great roll on, handy size and it has a lovely clean smell and fragrance to it, it leaves me feeling fresh all day even after a busy day running around. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Just another deodorant...

3 stars

An easy-to-apply roll-on deodorant with fresh smell and a long-lasting antiperspiring effect. Like its subtle smell that not overpowering. Not sure if it’d really lasts 72hr as it claims but does overall last longer than most other deodorants i’ve had in the past. Definitely got me through my gym days! However, just be careful not to get caught on your clothings as it does took a while for it to dry after application, just so to avoid unnecessary white patches on your top. Perfect compact travelling size. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really long lasting protection

5 stars

I have used this for a month and ii is the best antiperspirant I have found. I work long shifts and feel as fresh at the end as the start. Really like the scent of Sure Ultimate, and will definitely use it from now on. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 51 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

