Sure For Men Extreme Dry Rollon Antiperspirant Deodorant 100Ml

- Brand NEW Sure Advanced Protection anti-perspirant is the ultimate sweat and odour hero for all day freshness and a dry and confident feeling and long lasting 72 hour protection. In our most effective and best anti-perspirant yet, Sure Advanced Protection contains more anti-perspirant active, giving you up to 50% more protection against sweat and body odour. From high intensity fitness and sport to hot holidays abroad and commuter chaos, you need an anti-perspirant that won’t break a sweat when under pressure.
- Sure Advanced Protection contains Motionsense™ technology, so the more you move, the more it protects, filled with microcapsules that respond to your body; bursting with friction to release freshness throughout the day. Embrace the unexpected without the worry of your anti-perspirant letting you down thanks to the unbeatable protection of new Sure Advanced protection.
- Available in both an Aerosol and our NEW, larger sized 100ml roll on. Sure Advanced is your new go to, helping you go the extra mile when you need it most.
- Sure, The More You Move The More You Live.
- Overview of range:
- • New Sure Advanced Protection contains more anti-perspirant active, giving you 72-hour protection
- • The formulations provide up to 50% more protection*
- • Our best ever protection in an aerosol and a roll on.
- • Contains Sure’s unique MotionSense Technology, which provides burst of fragrance when you need it most
- • All day dry and confident feeling
- *vs. core Sure anti-perspirants
- Sure Advanced Protection Extreme Dry Anti-perspirant Deodorant Roll On 100 ML
- Pack size: 100ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Aluminum Zirconium Tetrachlorohydrex Gly, PPG-15 Stearyl Ether, Steareth-2, Parfum, Steareth-21, Disodium EDTA, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-d-t-butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Hydrated Silica, Gelatin Crosspolymer, Cellulose Gum, Sodium Benzoate, BHT, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Limonene
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Produce of
Italy
Preparation and Usage
- Apply your Sure roll-on onto dry underarms evenly. Avoid contact with eyes and broken skin
Warnings
- UK/IE• Do not apply to irritated or damaged skin. Stop use if irritation develops
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
100 ℮
Safety information
UK/IE• Do not apply to irritated or damaged skin. Stop use if irritation develops
