I Heart Asti 75Cl

GREAT SWEET ASTI. PLEASE RESTOCK !!!
We had this wine with Christmas Dinner, one of the best Asti’s I have ever tasted. Definitely not for lovers of dry wine as it is very sweet. Please re stock.
Very sweet, affordable, easy drinking prodecco
Honestly my favorite wine, and at such a low cost as well. I go to a lot of wine tastings and never have I had such a delicious prosecco. It's definitely for someone who enjoys a sweet wine like myself, however, NOT for someone who prefers dry wines as this one is incredibly sweet. Very much an easy drinking wine to accompany desserts or on its own.
An exceptional Asti.
I tried this last Christmas and it was one of the best Asti I have tasted very nice and fruity,well recomended.
Best wine
Appalling
If I could give it zero stars.......I would.