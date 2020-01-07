By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

I Heart Asti 75Cl

4.5(6)Write a review
image 1 of I Heart Asti 75Cl
£ 6.50
£6.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Asti - White Italian Wine
  • Find us at www.iheartwines.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • A deliciously fresh and fruity sparkling wine with notes of peach.
  • We've sourced our wines from some of the best wine-producing regions in the world. The mission was simple, to make a great wine that we are sure you will enjoy. We didn't find this hard. We have found something that captures all we love about good wine right here in this bottle. Perfect for every occasion we love.
  • Here at I heart we put our passion into creating straight-talking, great tasting wines for you to simply enjoy, whatever the occasion.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Sweet & bubbly
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A deliciously fresh and fruity sparkling wine with notes of peach, perfect with nibbles and desserts.

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

5.6

ABV

7.5% vol

Producer

Morando

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Muscat

Vinification Details

  • The grapes for this wine are harvested from the protected region of Asti. They are then produced using the ‘Asti method' of single fermentation: the grapes are gently pressed, and then the liquid is fermented in a pressurised tank to add the all-important fizz. Once the alcohol level reaches 7.5%, the wine is chilled and filtered, before being bottled.

History

  • Here at i heart we put our passion into creating straight-talking, great-tasting wines for you to enjoy, whatever the occasion. The wines are ‘true to varietal' in style- if you love Asti then you will love i heart Asti! We have done the hard work for you and pre-selected great examples of everyone's favourite wines. All you have to do is follow your heart and pour yourself a glass.

Regional Information

  • The grapes for this wine are sourced from the DOCG area of Asti, where the large concentration of beautiful rolling hills provide the perfect growing conditions for the Moscato Bianco grape.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Wine Effervescence

  • Sparkling

Produce of

Product of Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect with nibbles and desserts. For a truly decadent treat, splash over a bowl of fresh strawberries.
  • Asti is actually the best sparkling wine to drink with cake!

Warnings

  • Contents under pressure. Open with care in a safe direction away from face

Distributor address

  • Copestick Murray,
  • SN8 4AN,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Copestick Murray,
  • SN8 4AN,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Contents under pressure. Open with care in a safe direction away from face

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

6 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

GREAT ASTI

5 stars

GREAT SWEET ASTI. PLEASE RESTOCK !!!

We had this wine with Christmas Dinner, one of the

5 stars

We had this wine with Christmas Dinner, one of the best Asti’s I have ever tasted. Definitely not for lovers of dry wine as it is very sweet. Please re stock.

Very sweet, affordable, easy drinking prodecco

5 stars

Honestly my favorite wine, and at such a low cost as well. I go to a lot of wine tastings and never have I had such a delicious prosecco. It's definitely for someone who enjoys a sweet wine like myself, however, NOT for someone who prefers dry wines as this one is incredibly sweet. Very much an easy drinking wine to accompany desserts or on its own.

An exceptional Asti.

5 stars

I tried this last Christmas and it was one of the best Asti I have tasted very nice and fruity,well recomended.

Best wine

5 stars

Best wine

Appalling

1 stars

If I could give it zero stars.......I would.

Usually bought next

I Heart Prosecco 75Cl

£ 6.50
£6.50/75cl

Offer

Plaza Centro Prosecco 75Cl

£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Offer

Tesco Sweet Asti Spumante 75Cl

£ 5.75
£5.75/75cl

Tesco Bucks Fizz 75Cl

£ 3.00
£3.00/75cl
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here