Tesco Finest Christmas Pudding 800G

Can't find a better xmas pud! Nicely 'boozy' with chunky fruit and nuts. Deeeelicious with Tesco fresh custard or thick double cream. Yum!
Loved this pudding in previous years. They've changed the packaging but ingredients appear the same. BUT it was 907g last year and still served 8!!
Our favourite Christmas pudding, nicely moist, not too rich, easy to heat in the microwave.