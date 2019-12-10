Tesco Finest Christmas Pudding 400G
Offer
- Energy1387kJ 329kcal17%
- Fat8.2g12%
- Saturates3.4g17%
- Sugars40.2g45%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1387kJ
Product Description
- 12 Months matured by Christmas day, Christmas pudding with Courvoisier® Vs Cognac.
- This wonderfully rich, moist pudding comes from specialists who've been making Christmas puddings for more than 100 years. It's packed with plump vine fruits and glacé cherries and made with cider, Courvoisier® Vs Cognac, Amontillado sherry, oak aged French brandy and ruby port for a deeper flavour. Then it's matured for 12 months to allow the flavours to develop beautifully.
- Discovering wondrous festive tastes
- With courvoisier vs cognac
- Infused with cider, amontillado sherry and ruby port
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
Vine Fruits (38%) (Raisins, Sultanas, Currants), Demerara Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Glacé Cherries (6%) (Cherry, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Colour (Anthocyanins), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Cider (4.5%), Courvoisier® Vs Cognac (4.5%), Vegetable Suet (Palm Oil, Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil), Sherry, Almonds, Pasteurised Free Range Egg, Water, Pecan Nuts, Brandy (2%), Humectant (Glycerol), Molasses, Orange Peel, Port, Cream (Milk), Colour (Plain Caramel), Lemon Peel, Mixed Spice, Yeast, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Protein, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Orange Oil, Lemon Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain Peanuts and other Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove from outer packaging.
Leave in plastic basin and pierce film lid several times.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Steam
Instructions: 1 hour
Leave in plastic basin with film lid on. Place in a steamer over boiling water, or alternatively, use a large saucepan with a trivet or an upturned heat-resistant saucer. Place the basin on the trivet/saucer and add boiling water to come 1/3 of the way up the basin. Steam with film lid on for 1 hour, topping up with boiling water as necessary. Do not allow to boil dry. Remove the film lid and turn upside down onto a plate.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Warnings
- Caution
- Although every care has been taken to remove cherry stones, some may remain. This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- www.tesco.com/finest
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|When heated according to instructions Per 100g
|When heated according to instructions 1/4 of a pudding (100g)
|% RI*
|Energy
|1387kJ
|1387kJ
|-
|329kcal
|329kcal
|17%
|Fat
|8.2g
|8.2g
|12%
|of which saturates
|3.4g
|3.4g
|17%
|Carbohydrate
|57.8g
|57.8g
|of which sugars
|40.2g
|40.2g
|45%
|Fibre
|4.7g
|4.7g
|Protein
|3.7g
|3.7g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|2%
|Pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an avearage adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution Although every care has been taken to remove cherry stones, some may remain. This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019