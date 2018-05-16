Oral-B 3D White Therapy Enamel Toothpaste 75Ml

- The Oral-B 3D White Whitening Therapy Collection is formulated with an Active Mineral Complex. The enamel care formula beautifully whitens via surface stains removal and nourishes the teeth to strengthen the enamel.
- Surface stains removal toothpaste
- Strengthens and protects the enamel
- Enamel safe toothpaste
- Peppermint flavour
- Pack size: 75ML
Information
Ingredients
Glycerin, Hydrated Silica, Sodium Hex metaphosphate, Aqua, PEG-6, Aroma, Trisodium Phosphate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Saccharin, Carrageenan, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Fluoride, Xanthan Gum, CI 77891, Mica, Limonene, Sucralose, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Potassium Sorbate
Produce of
Germany
Warnings
- Children of 6 years and younger: Use a pea sized amount for supervised brushing to minimize swallowing. In case of intake of fluoride from other sources consult a dentist or doctor. Contains Sodium Fluoride (0.321%) (1450 ppm Fluoride).
Return to
- [GB] Procter & Gamble UK,
- Weybridge,
- Surrey,
- KT13 0XP,
- UK
- [GB] 0800 731 1792
- [IE] 1800 509 448
- Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.
Net Contents
75 ℮
Safety information
