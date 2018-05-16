By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Port Infused Aged Blue Stilton 250G

Tesco Port Infused Aged Blue Stilton 250G

This product is only available for delivery between 13/12/2019 and 31/12/2019.

£ 3.00
£12.00/kg

Per 30g
  • Energy486kJ 117kcal
    6%
  • Fat9.8g
    14%
  • Saturates5.9g
    30%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1622kJ / 391kcal

Product Description

  • Blue Stilton cheese infused with Ruby port.
  • Naturally infused for a delicate classic pairing
  • Traditionally steeped for two days
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Blue Stilton® Cheese (Milk), Ruby Port (Sulphites).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Made using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 8 servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle with bags at larger stores

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1622kJ / 391kcal486kJ / 117kcal
Fat32.8g9.8g
Saturates19.7g5.9g
Carbohydrate0.5g0.2g
Sugars0.5g0.2g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein23.2g7.0g
Salt1.6g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

