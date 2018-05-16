By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Warburtons Gluten Free Protein Super Seeds 4 Wraps

Warburtons Gluten Free Protein Super Seeds 4 Wraps
£ 2.80
£0.70/each
Each wrap contains
  • Energy558kJ 133kcal
    7%
  • Fat3.0g
    4%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt0.45g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1239kJ

Product Description

  • 4 Gluten Free Wraps with Pea Protein, Chia, Quinoa, Millet and Linseed (Seed Mix 5.5%)
  • Protein contributes to the growth of muscle mass and maintenance of normal bones
  • Our protein wraps are baked with finest ingredients including four flavoursome seeds...
  • Chia - a small oval shaped grey seed that's a natural source of B vitamins
  • Quinoa - an ancient grain and complete protein, contains all 9 essential amino acids
  • Millet - a golden coloured seed that contains the minerals potassium, magnesium and zinc
  • Linseed - a source of plant-based omega-3 fatty acids, as alpha-linolenic acid (ALA)
  • As Britain's favourite baker we want the whole family to enjoy our products, so if you follow a gluten free diet you can enjoy the taste and quality you'd expect from us, with Warburtons Gluten Free.
  • Jonathan Warburton
  • Gluten, wheat and milk free
  • Low in saturated fat
  • Source of fibre
  • 7g protein per wrap
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halal - HFA approved
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Water, Pea Protein (13%), Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Fruit Extract (Carob and Apple), Seed Mix (5.5%) (Chia, Quinoa, Millet, Linseed), Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant: Vegetable Glycerine, Stabilisers: Xanthan Gum, E464, Cornflour, Preservatives: Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate, Salt, Emulsifier: E481, Caramelised Sugar, Sugar Beet Fibre, Natural Flavouring, Flour Treatment Agent: E920 (Vegetarian)

Allergy Information

  • This product is produced in a bakery which uses Egg

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, ideally not refrigerated. Under warm conditions storage life will be reduced. If freezing, freeze on day of purchase.Suitable for home freezing For 'Best Before' date see pack.

Name and address

  • Warburtons Ltd.,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.

Return to

  • Customer Care
  • Freephone 0800 243684 Monday to Friday 9.00am to 5.30pm.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • warburtonsglutenfree.com

Net Contents

4 x Wraps

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of productPer average wrap (45g)Reference Intake (Adult)
Energy 1239kJ558kJ8400kJ
-295kcal133kcal2000kcal
Fat 6.7g3.0g70g
of which saturates 0.9g0.4g20g
mono-unsaturates 2.9g1.3g
polyunsaturates 2.5g1.1g
Carbohydrate 39.0g17.6g260g
of which sugars 2.7g1.2g90g
Fibre 5.5g2.5g
Protein 17.0g7.7g50g
Salt 0.99g0.45g6g

