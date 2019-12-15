Genius Gluten Free Brioche Burger Buns 2 Pack

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Gluten Free Brioche Style Sliced Buns
  • Ooh la la, a brioche that's deliciously gluten free, this is Genius
  • Our Genius Story
  • I started Genius to help my gluten intolerant son enjoy great tasting bread. From small beginnings in my own kitchen, Genius grew beyond gluten free loaves, into delicious rolls, wraps and more. And because they're all gluten free and full of fibre, they're enjoyed by anymore by anyone who wants to take a bit more care of their tummy.
  • Lucinda
  • Packaged in a Protective Atmosphere.
  • High in fibre
  • Low in saturated and sugar
  • Gluten and milk free
  • Made without wheat
  • Suitable for Coeliacs and Vegetarians
Information

Ingredients

Water, Starches (Tapioca, Potato), Rice Flour, Bamboo Fibre, Rapeseed Oil, Psyllium Husk, Sugar, Yeast, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerol), Free Range Dried Egg White, Free Range Dried Egg, Stabilisers (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Salt, Fermented Maize Starch, Natural Colouring (Beta Carotene), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs
  • Free From: Gluten, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Our buns are better when you keep them cool and dry. Want to save some for later?Check they are sealed and pop them into the freezer as soon as possible, and definitely before the best before date. Once you've opened them, eat them up within 3 days. For Best Before Date, see front of pack

Produce of

Produced & packed in the UK

Number of uses

Number of servings: 2. Serving size: 70g

Recycling info

Base. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Genius Foods Ltd.,
  • 22 Northumberland Street,
  • South West Lane,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH3 6JD.

Return to

  • Any Questions?
Net Contents

2 x Burger Buns

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1 Bun (typically 70g)% RI* Per 70g Bun
Energy 924kJ/220kcal647kJ/154kcal8%
Fat 6g4.2g6%
Of which saturates 0.7g0.5g2%
Carbohydrate 33g23g9%
Of which sugars 4.2g3g3%
Fibre 9.2g6.4g
Protein 4.6g3.2g6%
Salt 1.2g0.9g14%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Number of servings: 2. Serving size: 70g---

Using Product Information

Yuck

1 stars

These are disgusting. I bought these to join in with a christmas celebration with a turkey and gluten free sausage roll, the roll completely disintegrated and there was a huge mess on my plate so I had to pick at with my fingers. These have a strange texture and I would not recommend these at all.

These are good. However they're pretty fragile. I

4 stars

These are good. However they're pretty fragile. I do like the fact they come pre sliced.

Large, soft and delicious GF buns; not very sweet.

5 stars

These are beautifully soft and not too sweet (like other Brioche on the same shelf) so they can be enjoyed with savoury food as well as jam, although they are delicious warmed then spread with jam too. I like to toast a piece to dunk in my hot soup, the bun holds together very well and is not as crumbly as a lot of GF bread. I think they are the most delicious bread in the GF section. They are already sliced almost through so it is easy to use one half at a time if you like. I am delighted that Tesco is now stocking this item.

So close to conventional breads

5 stars

So close to conventional breads

Delicious

5 stars

This the best Gluten Free bread product that I have ever tasted ,all others are so dry and utterly tasteless. PLEASE, PLEASE do not stop selling this product

