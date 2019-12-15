Genius Gluten Free Brioche Burger Buns 2 Pack

Yuck
These are disgusting. I bought these to join in with a christmas celebration with a turkey and gluten free sausage roll, the roll completely disintegrated and there was a huge mess on my plate so I had to pick at with my fingers. These have a strange texture and I would not recommend these at all.
These are good. However they're pretty fragile. I do like the fact they come pre sliced.
Large, soft and delicious GF buns; not very sweet.
These are beautifully soft and not too sweet (like other Brioche on the same shelf) so they can be enjoyed with savoury food as well as jam, although they are delicious warmed then spread with jam too. I like to toast a piece to dunk in my hot soup, the bun holds together very well and is not as crumbly as a lot of GF bread. I think they are the most delicious bread in the GF section. They are already sliced almost through so it is easy to use one half at a time if you like. I am delighted that Tesco is now stocking this item.
So close to conventional breads
Delicious
This the best Gluten Free bread product that I have ever tasted ,all others are so dry and utterly tasteless. PLEASE, PLEASE do not stop selling this product