Genius Gluten Free Fibre Filled Beetroot Wraps 4 Pack

Worth it
These are large sized and taste just as a normal wrap would. You just have to be delicate when pulling them apart from each other when you open them. These will be a staple in my diet
so good you just can’t part them from each other
As I am on a low carb diet I wanted something to replace regular warps and these seemed to fit the bill. They taste good and fold well, however teasing them apart from each other in the packet is almost impossible without tearing. A shame because they are just what i need.
Was really looking forward to trying these. Unfor
Was really looking forward to trying these. Unfortunately, trying to part them was impossible. They were stuck together - even after gently shaking them. Came to pieces impossible to use as wraps. Will not be buying them again.
Taste more like a non gluten free wrap than others
Taste more like a non gluten free wrap than others on the market