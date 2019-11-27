By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Genius Gluten Free Fibre Filled Beetroot Wraps 4 Pack

3(4)Write a review
image 1 of Genius Gluten Free Fibre Filled Beetroot Wraps 4 Pack
Product Description

  • Gluten Free Wraps, with Beetroot
  • A varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important for good gut health.
  • *3x Fibre and 1/3 less carbs versus gluten containing plain wraps.
  • Three times the fibre of regular wraps*
  • Good for the gut†
  • †These wraps contain chicory root inulin, a naturally occurring prebiotic fibre that contributes to normal gut function through more frequent bowel movements (put simply, it helps you go a bit more often, which is a very good thing!).
  • One wrap contains a 3g portions of prebiotic fibre, which is one quarter of the recommended daily intake (12g) required for the beneficial effect. So, to get your full quota, you would need 4 wraps a day - instead, you can choose from our range of Genius Gluten Free 'Good for the Gut' foods. There's also some great vegetables which have it, like asparagus, onion and leeks.
  • At Genius, we strive to make unbelievably delicious gluten free food that's also 'Good for the Gut' - like these Brilliantly Bright Beetroot wraps.
  • What's your gut feeling?
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • <100 kcals per wrap
  • Gluten and milk free
  • Suitable for coeliacs and vegans
  • Vegetarian Society Approved

Information

Ingredients

Water, Wholegrain Flours (Sorghum, Corn, Buckwheat, Millet, Teff, Rice), Chicory Root Fibre, Chickpea Flour, Rice Flour, Psyllium Husk Powder, Cellulose Fibre, Tapioca Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Sugar, Dehydrated Beetroot (2%), Pea Protein, Potato Fibre, Yeast, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Calcium Phosphates), Salt, Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Acidity Regulators (Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid), Preservative (Sorbic Acid), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten, Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Once open, store in an airtight container and use within 3 days. Suitable for freezing. Defrost thoroughly before use. For Best Before Date, see front of pack

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 x 40g servings

Name and address

  • Genius Foods Ltd.,
  • 22 Northumberland Street,
  • South West Lane,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH3 6JD.

Return to

  • Any Questions?
  • Genius Foods Ltd.,
  • 22 Northumberland Street,
  • South West Lane,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH3 6JD.
  • www.geniusglutenfree.com
  • Customer Careline: 0800 019 2736

Net Contents

4 x Wraps

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving (Typically 40g)% RI* per Wrap
Energy kJ/kcal872kJ / 208kcal349kJ / 83kcal4%
Fat 3.6g1.4g2%
of which saturates 0.4g0.2g1%
Carbohydrate 32g13g5%
of which sugars 0.2g0.1g0%
Fibre 13g5.2g
Protein 5.3g2.1g4%
Salt 0.74g0.30g5%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
This pack contains 4 x 40g servings---

4 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Worth it

4 stars

These are large sized and taste just as a normal wrap would. You just have to be delicate when pulling them apart from each other when you open them. These will be a staple in my diet

so good you just can’t part them from each other

3 stars

As I am on a low carb diet I wanted something to replace regular warps and these seemed to fit the bill. They taste good and fold well, however teasing them apart from each other in the packet is almost impossible without tearing. A shame because they are just what i need.

Was really looking forward to trying these. Unfor

1 stars

Was really looking forward to trying these. Unfortunately, trying to part them was impossible. They were stuck together - even after gently shaking them. Came to pieces impossible to use as wraps. Will not be buying them again.

Taste more like a non gluten free wrap than others

5 stars

Taste more like a non gluten free wrap than others on the market

