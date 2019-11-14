By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kirsty's Free From Margherita Pizza 315G

3.5(33)Write a review
Kirsty's Free From Margherita Pizza 315G
£ 3.50
£1.12/100g
Per Pizza (Oven Cooked)
  • Energy2766kJ 658 kcal
    33%
  • Fat24.9g
    35%
  • Saturates4.4g
    22%
  • Sugars10.2g
    11%
  • Salt2.1g
    35%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Thin & Crispy Crust, with rich Italian tomatoes & deliciously creamy dairy-free vegan cheese
  • Say hello, share you thoughts and find out more about us online at www.kirstys.co.uk
  • Hello... We're Kirsty's a small but passionate bunch with a simple idea, to make free-from food that is nutritious, delicious and satisfying.
  • We believe that the food we eat is intrinsically linked to our emotions and how we feel on both the inside and out.
  • It's not always easy to eat the right things, particularly if like my son you suffer with food allergies.
  • So that's why we've thoughtfully created our recipes to help you feel good every day.
  • Kirsty X
  • Made with dairy-free cheese alternative
  • Low in saturated fat and sugar
  • Free from gluten, dairy and soya
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 315g
  • Low in saturated fat
  • Low in sugar

Information

Ingredients

Dough 57.1% Starches (Corn, Potato), Water, Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Sunflower Oil, Fibres (Pea Fibre, Rice Fibre, Potato Fibre, Psyllium Fibre), Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Buckwheat Flour, Pea Flour, Sugar, Flavourings, Millet Flour, Whole Flax Seeds Flour, Stabilizer (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Salt, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Topping 42.9% Non-Dairy Sunflower Oil-Based Food preparation 18.7% * (Water, Sunflower Oil, Modified Starch, Stabilizers (Carrageenan, Tricalcium Phosphate, Locust Bean Gum), Aroma, Salt, Citric Fibre, Preservative (Sorbic Acid), Colour (Beta-Carotene)), Tomato Puree 14.7%*, Water, Sunflower Oil, Modified Starch, Salt, Oregano, *Percentages expressed on the finished product

Allergy Information

  • This pizza is allergen free

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C once defrosted do not refreeze

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Preheat oven and place the pizza onto a baking tray on the middle shelf.
180°C/355°F : 14-16 mins.
Fan 180°C : 12-14 mins.
Check product is piping hot before serving. Do not re-heat.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 pizza

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Kirsty's,
  • Lancashire,
  • FY8 5LU.

Return to

  • Kirsty's,
  • Lancashire,
  • FY8 5LU.

Net Contents

315g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pizza (Oven Cooked)
Energy kJ955kJ2766kJ
Energy kcal227kcal658kcal
Fat 8.6g24.9g
(of which saturates)1.5g4.4g
Carbohydrate 26.5g76.8g
(of which sugars)3.5g10.2g
Fibre 1.4g4.0g
Protein 10.3g29.8g
Salt 0.73g2.1g

33 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

I'm happy to never eat pizza again.

1 stars

Horrendous! Unless you like the taste of powdered parmesan. Just imagine putting a tablespoon of that into your mouth. That's what this tastes like.

Really good pizza

5 stars

This was a very good pizza

Best Gluten free Vegan pizza ever!!!

5 stars

The Best Gluten Free & Vegan pizza ever! I’ve tried almost all the brands, but this brand has found the perfect ratio of crispiness, I just wish they did more products.

Very yummy and love that its gluten free... A litt

4 stars

Very yummy and love that its gluten free... A little more topping would make it 5 star

Can join the rest of family and enjoy a pizza.

4 stars

Loved this pizza. Have not a Had pizza for years and this free from pizza is amazing. I did add a little more lactose free cheese and some tomatoes from the garden for extra topping. Am ordering more today. Noel I can be like the rest of the family.

Disgusting - don’t waste your money

1 stars

The base of this pizza was fine. Not great but edible. The cheese on the other hand was disgusting. It had the texture of glue and stuck to my teeth. I couldn’t eat more than a slice.

Revolting

1 stars

The texture was like PVA on cardboard. I can't comment on the taste because there wasn't one. I've had some bad glu-free pizzas in my time but this was revolting.

The worst vegan pizza ever, makes me feel sick to

1 stars

The worst vegan pizza ever, makes me feel sick to think about the taste now. The fake cheese is oil based so once cooked it melts into a kind of congealed oily yellow substance and tastes disgusting. Just make a vegan pizza with lovely veg toppings and leave out the nasty stuff!

So vile I couldn't eat more than one piece. I woul

1 stars

So vile I couldn't eat more than one piece. I would recommend the Tesco range any day over this. Pizza express do a fab vegan pizza...but this reminded me of the papier mache project I did with my youngest. Only that would have probably tasted nicer. Vegan punishment.

Extremely tasty nice thin and crispy base.

5 stars

Extremely tasty nice thin and crispy base.

1-10 of 33 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

