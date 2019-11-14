Kirsty's Free From Margherita Pizza 315G

I'm happy to never eat pizza again.
Horrendous! Unless you like the taste of powdered parmesan. Just imagine putting a tablespoon of that into your mouth. That's what this tastes like.
Really good pizza
This was a very good pizza
Best Gluten free Vegan pizza ever!!!
The Best Gluten Free & Vegan pizza ever! I’ve tried almost all the brands, but this brand has found the perfect ratio of crispiness, I just wish they did more products.
Very yummy and love that its gluten free... A little more topping would make it 5 star
Can join the rest of family and enjoy a pizza.
Loved this pizza. Have not a Had pizza for years and this free from pizza is amazing. I did add a little more lactose free cheese and some tomatoes from the garden for extra topping. Am ordering more today. Noel I can be like the rest of the family.
Disgusting - don’t waste your money
The base of this pizza was fine. Not great but edible. The cheese on the other hand was disgusting. It had the texture of glue and stuck to my teeth. I couldn’t eat more than a slice.
Revolting
The texture was like PVA on cardboard. I can't comment on the taste because there wasn't one. I've had some bad glu-free pizzas in my time but this was revolting.
The worst vegan pizza ever, makes me feel sick to think about the taste now. The fake cheese is oil based so once cooked it melts into a kind of congealed oily yellow substance and tastes disgusting. Just make a vegan pizza with lovely veg toppings and leave out the nasty stuff!
So vile I couldn't eat more than one piece. I would recommend the Tesco range any day over this. Pizza express do a fab vegan pizza...but this reminded me of the papier mache project I did with my youngest. Only that would have probably tasted nicer. Vegan punishment.
Extremely tasty nice thin and crispy base.