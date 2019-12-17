Carte D'or Indulgent Chocolate Ice Cream 1000Ml

My idea of chocolate heaven
This has to be the best chocolate ice cream on the market (and I have tried various brands) particularly as it has dark choc bits in it.which add to the intensity of the flavour. Also I am diabetic, so the fact that the sugar content is reasonably low means that I can enjoy a scoop without bumping up my blood sugar level. Problem is, I find it hard to stop at that because it's so moreish, so quite often sneak in an extra one! Because it doesn't contain cream or other additives, I admit it is hard when you take it out the freezer, but 15 - 20 minutes at room temperature sorts that out.
freezes rock hard
yummy chocolate bitts inside best ever
