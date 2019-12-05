By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Youngs Gastro 2 Crispy Lemon Basa Fillets 310G

3.5(11)Write a review
Youngs Gastro 2 Crispy Lemon Basa Fillets 310G
£ 4.00
£1.30/100g
Each fillet oven baked contains
  • Energy1006kJ 240kcal
    12%
  • Fat9.7g
    14%
  • Saturates1.3g
    6%
  • Sugars0.7g
    <1%
  • Salt0.6g
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 684kJ

Product Description

  • Basa Fillets in a Lemon and Herb Tempura Batter
  • Responsibly sourced fish for life®
  • Our fish for life programme makes sure all our fish is responsibly sourced. To see how we do the right things to conserve fish for future generations visit www.youngsseafood.co.uk
  • Restaurant Quality Fish
  • Our Gastro range is the best way to create your own restaurant experience at home.
  • PF1785
  • Restaurant quality fish
  • Pack size: 310g

Information

Ingredients

Basa Fillet (73%) (Fish), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Water, Gram Flour, Potato Starch, Maltodextrin, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Palm Oil, Lemon Powder, Raising Agents: Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Flavouring, Parsley, Basil, Marjoram, Oregano, Thyme

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen.Store at -18°C or below Do not re-freeze once defrosted

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Our Lemon and Herb Tempura Battered Basa Fillets are best oven baked straight from your freezer. Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
22 - 25 mins to oven bake - 220°C / Fan 190°C / Gas Mark 7
Pre-heat the oven and a baking tray. Remove all packaging. Place product on the baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 22 - 25 minutes (fan oven 22 minutes).

Preparation and Usage

  • For the perfect evening meal
  • Try serving these Crispy Lemon & Herb Tempura Battered Basa Fillets with toasted sesame seeds, rice noodles and crisp stir fried vegetables.
  • Enjoy with a glass of well chilled bordeaux rosé

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Young's
  • PO Box 51,
  • Grimsby,
  • DN31 3TJ.

Return to

  • Here to help!
  • Visit us at...www.youngsseafood.co.uk for FAQ's
  • Email us at...care@youngsseafood.co.uk
  • Call us at...0800 496 8647 Republic of Ireland - 1800 509 304
  • Write to us at...
  • Young's
  • PO Box 51,
  • Grimsby,
  • DN31 3TJ.

Net Contents

310g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g oven baked containsEach fillet oven baked contains% RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy684kJ1006kJ8400kJ
-163kcal240kcal12%2000kcal
Fat 6.6g9.7g14%70g
(of which saturates)0.9g1.3g6%20g
Carbohydrate 9.4g13.8g
(of which sugars)0.5g0.7g<1%90g
Fibre0.3g0.4g
Protein16.3g24.1g
Salt0.4g0.6g11%6g
Pack contains 2 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult 8400kJ / 2000kcal----

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

11 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

OK but not my favourite

3 stars

OK but not as nice as the Sea Salt & Pepper one IMO. I have stopped buying this one, and stock my freezer with my preferred variety when it's on special offer, which is often.

Delicious

5 stars

Delicious , not the cheapest fish when not on offer but I have found them to be the best.

Very, very greasy even with a well pre-heated oven

1 stars

Very, very greasy even with a well pre-heated oven at the correct temperature and an extra 5 minutes. Used lots of paper towel to try and dab some of the grease off but the bottoms were still soggy and the tempura batter just didn't crisp at all despite the extra time. Shame as good concept badly executed. Strongly recommend Tesco Hearty Food Company 4 x breaded pollock fillets which are not too greasy, very nice fish and much better value i.e. twice as much for half the price!

This fish was delicious

5 stars

This fish was delicious, I really enjoyed it. It was larger than I expected but it was great.

i would certainly not buy this product again

1 stars

i found that this fish is tasteless and i followed the cooking instructions to a letter and it certainly was not crispy

Delicious

5 stars

This is really lovely. Tasty fish with a gorgeous crispy coating.

Good fish meal

4 stars

Nice fish, crispy coating

Delicious moist fish with a crispy tasty coating (

4 stars

Delicious moist fish with a crispy tasty coating (as described). Really enjoyed (grilled) accompanied with vegetables and salad. However, the coating is VERY oily/greasy. Had to place each piece of kitchen towel to soak the excess before consuming.

These are real nice, very yummy !

5 stars

These are real nice, very yummy !

dont buy its awful

1 stars

Disgusting tasteless and iwont buy it again

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco British Mushy Peas 300G

£ 0.30
£1.00/kg

Youngs Scampi 220G

£ 3.00
£13.64/kg

Birds Eye 20 Omega 3 Fish Fingers 560G

£ 3.00
£5.36/kg

Mccain Home Chips 1.5Kg

£ 2.50
£1.67/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here