Youngs Gastro 2 Crispy Lemon Basa Fillets 310G

OK but not as nice as the Sea Salt & Pepper one IMO. I have stopped buying this one, and stock my freezer with my preferred variety when it's on special offer, which is often.
Delicious , not the cheapest fish when not on offer but I have found them to be the best.
Very, very greasy even with a well pre-heated oven at the correct temperature and an extra 5 minutes. Used lots of paper towel to try and dab some of the grease off but the bottoms were still soggy and the tempura batter just didn't crisp at all despite the extra time. Shame as good concept badly executed. Strongly recommend Tesco Hearty Food Company 4 x breaded pollock fillets which are not too greasy, very nice fish and much better value i.e. twice as much for half the price!
This fish was delicious, I really enjoyed it. It was larger than I expected but it was great.
i would certainly not buy this product again
i found that this fish is tasteless and i followed the cooking instructions to a letter and it certainly was not crispy
Delicious
This is really lovely. Tasty fish with a gorgeous crispy coating.
Good fish meal
Nice fish, crispy coating
Delicious moist fish with a crispy tasty coating (as described). Really enjoyed (grilled) accompanied with vegetables and salad. However, the coating is VERY oily/greasy. Had to place each piece of kitchen towel to soak the excess before consuming.
These are real nice, very yummy !
dont buy its awful
Disgusting tasteless and iwont buy it again