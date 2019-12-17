Carte D'or Strawberry Ice Cream 1000Ml

Summer is back on your spoon!
The best! Absolutely gorgeous.
Highly recommended
Excellent quality. Not too sweet but with a genuine strawberry taste and delicious little chunks of real strawberry in it. With a genuine homemade texture and taste - an added bonus (surprisingly) is that it's not TOO overloaded with calories! Forgot it was in the freezer, but it had kept it's fresh flavour very well AND was easy to scoop out. Haven't chosen many ice creams of this brand before, but will definitely stick to Carte d'Or when it comes to strawberry flavour.