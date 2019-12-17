By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Carte D'or Strawberry Ice Cream 1000Ml

5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Carte D'or Strawberry Ice Cream 1000Ml
£ 2.00
£0.20/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Strawberry ice cream with candied strawberry pieces (11%)
  • Strawberry Ice Cream at its best. Our Strawberry ice cream is made with real strawberry pieces for a delicious, authentic taste. Your perfect dessert. Try Carte D'Or Strawberry ice cream today. A rich Strawberry ice cream made with real strawberry pieces which is sustainably sourced, making it the best dessert to serve to your friends and family. On top of that our Carte D’Or Strawberry doesn’t contain any artificial colours and flavours. Why not try a scoop of scrumptious Carte D’Or Strawberry on the side of your favourite pudding to elevate your dessert to new extremes. Delicious on the side of a piping hot apple crumble and absolutely divine scooped on top of a dark chocolate brownie. Our delicious Carte D’Or Strawberry ice cream is now available in a 1L tub, even more Carte D’Or to enjoy and share with your family and friends. Carte D’Or has been the expert in Ice Cream for the past 40 years since our beginnings as a dessert restaurant brand in Paris. For more delicious recipes or dessert inspiration visit www.cartedor.co.uk and for some quick and easy tricks and hacks on how to create a dessert masterpiece visit our You Tube channel: Cartedoruk https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gSUv7b0ZyW0
  • Carte D'Or Strawberry Ice Cream Dessert
  • Strawberry Ice Cream
  • With Delicious Strawberry Pieces
  • Sustainably sourced
  • Now 1 Litre
  • Without artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Ingredients

reconstituted skimmed MILK, strawberry puree (19%), sugar, strawberries (7%), glucose fructose syrup, coconut oil, whey solids (MILK), dextrose, lemon juice concentrate, red beetroot juice concentrate, skimmed MILK powder or concentrate, carrot juice concentrate, stabilisers (locust bean gum, guar gum, Carrageenan), emulsifier (Mono/diglycerides of fatty acids), flavourings, acidity regulator (citric acid), colour (curcumin)

Storage

Storage temperature at -18°C

Produce of

United Kingdom

Name and address

  • Unilever UK Ltd,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Carte D'Or,
  • FREEPOST ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

1000 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)698 kJ384 kJ384 kJ5%
Energy (kcal)166 kcal91 kcal91 kcal5%
Fat (g)5.3 g2.9 g2.9 g4%
of which saturates (g)4.7 g2.6 g2.6 g13%
Carbohydrate (g)27 g15 g15 g6%
of which sugars (g)25 g14 g14 g16%
Protein (g)2.5 g1.4 g1.4 g3%
Salt (g)0.12 g0.07 g0.07 g1%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 100 ml. ( Pack contains 10 portions )----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Summer is back on your spoon!

5 stars

The best! Absolutely gorgeous.

Highly recommended

5 stars

Excellent quality. Not too sweet but with a genuine strawberry taste and delicious little chunks of real strawberry in it. With a genuine homemade texture and taste - an added bonus (surprisingly) is that it's not TOO overloaded with calories! Forgot it was in the freezer, but it had kept it's fresh flavour very well AND was easy to scoop out. Haven't chosen many ice creams of this brand before, but will definitely stick to Carte d'Or when it comes to strawberry flavour.

Usually bought next

Carte D'or Vanilla Ice Cream Dessert 1L

£ 2.00
£0.20/100ml

Offer

Carte D'or Indulgent Chocolate Ice Cream 1000Ml

£ 2.00
£0.20/100ml

Offer

Tesco Ice Cream Cones 21 Pack

£ 0.90
£0.04/each

Carte D'or Salted Caramel Ice Cream Dessert 1000Ml

£ 2.00
£0.20/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here