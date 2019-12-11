Tesco Wensleydale & Apricot Cheese 300G
- Energy446kJ 107kcal5%
- Fat7.4g11%
- Saturates4.9g25%
- Sugars3.3g4%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1485kJ / 357kcal
Product Description
- Wensleydale cheese with dried apricot pieces.
- 100% BRITISH MILK Carefully blended with sweet apricots
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wensleydale Cheese (Milk), Dried Apricot Pieces (25%), Rice Flour, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove apricot stones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
300g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1485kJ / 357kcal
|446kJ / 107kcal
|Fat
|24.7g
|7.4g
|Saturates
|16.2g
|4.9g
|Carbohydrate
|14.9g
|4.5g
|Sugars
|11.1g
|3.3g
|Fibre
|4.2g
|1.3g
|Protein
|16.8g
|5.0g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
|Pack contains 10 servings.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove apricot stones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
