Youngs Gastro 2 Sea Salt & Pepper Basa Fillets 310G

4.5(6)Write a review
Youngs Gastro 2 Sea Salt & Pepper Basa Fillets 310G
£ 2.50
£0.81/100g

Offer

Each fillet oven baked contains
  • Energy1093kJ 261kcal
    13%
  • Fat12g
    17%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars0.8g
    <1%
  • Salt1g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 727kJ

Product Description

  • Basa Fillets Dusted in a Flour Breadcrumb Coating, with Sea Salt and Cracked Black Pepper
  • Responsibly sourced fish for life®
  • Our fish for life® programme makes sure all our fish is responsibly sourced. To see how we do the right things to conserve fish for future generations visit www.youngsseafood.co.uk
  • Restaurant Quality Fish
  • Our Gastro range is the best way to create your own restaurant experience at home.
  • PF1974
  • Pack size: 310g

Information

Ingredients

Basa Fillet (73%) (Fish), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Polenta Flour, Cornflour, Sea Salt, Dried Skimmed Milk, Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Yeast, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozenStore at -18°C or below Do not re-freeze once defrosted

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Our Sea Salt & Cracked Black Pepper Dusted Basa Fillets are best oven baked straight from your freezer. Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
22 mins to oven bake - 220°C / Fan 190°C / Gas Mark 7
Pre-heat the oven and a baking tray. Remove all packaging. Place product on the baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 22 minutes (fan oven 20 minutes).

Preparation and Usage

  • For The Perfect Evening Meal
  • Try serving these Sea Salt and Cracked Black Pepper Lightly Dusted Basa Fillets with new potatoes topped with herb butter, sweet peas and tender broccoli.
  • Enjoy with a glass of well chilled new world Riesling

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

Name and address

Return to

  • Here to help!
  • Visit us at...www.youngsseafood.co.uk for FAQ's
  • Email us at...care@youngsseafood.co.uk
  • Call us at...0800 496 8647 Republic of Ireland - 1800 509 304
  • Write to us at...
  • Young's,
  • PO Box 51,
  • Grimsby,
  • DN31 3TJ.

Net Contents

310g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g oven baked containsEach fillet oven baked contains% RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy 727kJ1093kJ8400kJ
-173kcal261kcal13%2000kcal
Fat 8.0g12.0g17%70g
(of which saturates)1.1g1.6g8%20g
Carbohydrate 10.5g15.7g
(of which sugars)0.6g0.8g<1%90g
Fibre 0.3g0.5g
Protein 14.7g22.2g
Salt 0.7g1.0g17%6g
Pack contains 2 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult 8400kJ / 2000kcal----

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

6 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

All the family like this, so I buy it regularly, a

5 stars

All the family like this, so I buy it regularly, and stock the freezer when it is on special offer, which is often. I prefer it cooked a little longer than the instructions say - but not by much. (I do have an exceptionally cold freezer though, so that might account for it.)

Great product, very tasty and quick straight from

5 stars

Great product, very tasty and quick straight from freezer. It’s a winner all round

Very good value

5 stars

Crispy tasty very good fish Thank you Youngs

Nope

1 stars

Raw at the given cooking instructions

The best in fish. Tasty & easy to cook.

5 stars

The best in fish. Tasty & easy to cook.

This is one of our favourites; delicious fish enha

5 stars

This is one of our favourites; delicious fish enhanced by the crispy coating and fabulous value especially, as is often the case, when it is on offer : )

