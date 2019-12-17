Youngs Gastro 2 Sea Salt & Pepper Basa Fillets 310G

All the family like this, so I buy it regularly, a
All the family like this, so I buy it regularly, and stock the freezer when it is on special offer, which is often. I prefer it cooked a little longer than the instructions say - but not by much. (I do have an exceptionally cold freezer though, so that might account for it.)
Great product, very tasty and quick straight from
Great product, very tasty and quick straight from freezer. It’s a winner all round
Very good value
Crispy tasty very good fish Thank you Youngs
Nope
Raw at the given cooking instructions
The best in fish. Tasty & easy to cook.
The best in fish. Tasty & easy to cook.
This is one of our favourites; delicious fish enha
This is one of our favourites; delicious fish enhanced by the crispy coating and fabulous value especially, as is often the case, when it is on offer : )