Weight Watchers Mango & Passion Fruit Cheesecake 170G

Not keen on this. It tasted artificial and I woul
Not keen on this. It tasted artificial and I wouldn't buy it again. Plus you have to remember to get it out of the freezer over an hour before you need it.
Yummy very taste
Yummy very taste
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 791 kJ
Mango & Passion Fruit Sauce (Mango Puree (15%), Passion Fruit Juice from Concentrate (5.4%), Water, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Cornflour, Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent - Pectin), Low Fat Fromage Frais (20%) (Milk), Water, Sugar, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Glucose Syrup, Low Fat Yoghurt (Milk), Margarine (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Emulsifier - Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Modified Tapioca Starch, Palm Oil, Cornflour, Potato Starch, Milk Proteins, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cream (Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agent - Sodium Carbonate, Emulsifiers - Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Salt, Flavouring
KEEP FROZEN.Food Freezer **** †Until best before end. Star marked frozen food compartment *** †Until best before end. Star marked frozen food compartment ** 1 month. Star marked frozen food compartment * 1 week. Ice making compartment 3 days. †Should be -18°C or colder. Do not refreeze once thawed.
Made in England
2 Servings
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
170g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Dessert 85g
|% RI* Per Dessert
|Energy
|791 kJ
|672 kJ
|8%
|-
|187 kcal
|159 kcal
|8%
|Fat
|2.2g
|1.9g
|3%
|- of which saturates
|0.9g
|0.8g
|4%
|Carbohydrate
|36.9g
|31.4g
|12%
|- of which sugars
|20.2g
|17.2g
|19%
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.9g
|Protein
|4.2g
|3.6g
|7%
|Salt
|0.25g
|0.21g
|4%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020
Average of 3.5 stars
Help other customers like you
Not keen on this. It tasted artificial and I wouldn't buy it again. Plus you have to remember to get it out of the freezer over an hour before you need it.
Yummy very taste