Weight Watchers Mango & Passion Fruit Cheesecake 170G

£ 1.50
£0.88/100g
Per Dessert Portion
  • Energy672kJ 159kcal
    8%
  • Fat1.9g
    3%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars17.2g
    19%
  • Salt0.21g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 791 kJ

Product Description

  • Baked cheesecake on a biscuit base smothered in mango and passion fruit sauce.
  • 7 SmartPoints value™.
  • Pack size: 170G

Information

Ingredients

Mango & Passion Fruit Sauce (Mango Puree (15%), Passion Fruit Juice from Concentrate (5.4%), Water, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Cornflour, Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent - Pectin), Low Fat Fromage Frais (20%) (Milk), Water, Sugar, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Glucose Syrup, Low Fat Yoghurt (Milk), Margarine (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Emulsifier - Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Modified Tapioca Starch, Palm Oil, Cornflour, Potato Starch, Milk Proteins, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cream (Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agent - Sodium Carbonate, Emulsifiers - Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Salt, Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Soya and Egg

Storage

KEEP FROZEN.Food Freezer **** †Until best before end. Star marked frozen food compartment *** †Until best before end. Star marked frozen food compartment ** 1 month. Star marked frozen food compartment * 1 week. Ice making compartment 3 days. †Should be -18°C or colder. Do not refreeze once thawed.

Produce of

Made in England

Preparation and Usage

  • DEFROST INSTRUCTIONS.
  • Remove film seal. Allow to stand at room temperature for 1 hour and 30 minutes. Consume immediately. For best results eat from pot.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.

Return to

  • SAY HELLO!
  • Call our friendly Consumer Careline 0800 5285757 (ROI 01 2805757).
  • Don't forget to quote the code on pack.
  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Dessert 85g% RI* Per Dessert
Energy 791 kJ672 kJ8%
-187 kcal159 kcal8%
Fat 2.2g1.9g3%
- of which saturates 0.9g0.8g4%
Carbohydrate 36.9g31.4g12%
- of which sugars 20.2g17.2g19%
Fibre 1.0g0.9g
Protein 4.2g3.6g7%
Salt 0.25g0.21g4%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Not keen on this. It tasted artificial and I woul

2 stars

Not keen on this. It tasted artificial and I wouldn't buy it again. Plus you have to remember to get it out of the freezer over an hour before you need it.

Yummy very taste

5 stars

Yummy very taste

