Funktional Foods Wheatgrass Powder 100G

£ 3.00
£30.00/kg

Product Description

  • Wheatgrass Powder
  • Go Wild for Wheatgrass
  • Wheatgrass is high in Iron which helps reduce tiredness and fatigue.
  • Boost your salads & smoothies with this iron rich superfood
  • No nonsense superfood
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 100g
  • High in iron which helps reduce tiredness and fatigue

Information

Ingredients

100% Wheatgrass Powder

Allergy Information

  • Packed in a facility that also handles Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry dark place.

Produce of

Packed in the UK. Country of origin may vary

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use...
  • Try blended with a smoothie...
  • Sprinkled onto soup...
  • Or stirred into a salad dressing!
  • We recommend 15g per day.

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Funktional Foods,
  • Bath,
  • BA2 7DW.

Return to

  • Funktional Foods,
  • Bath,
  • BA2 7DW.
  • www.funktionalfoods.co.uk

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g% NRV
Energy 1080 kJ
-261 kcal
Fat (g)1.3
- of which saturates (g)0.2
- mono-unsaturates (g)<0.1
- polyunsaturates (g)1.0
Carbohydrate (g)17
- of which sugars (g)4.3
Fibre (g)53
Protein (g)19
Salt (g)0.30
Vitamin E (mg)9.176
Calcium (mg)32140
Iron (mg)33 236
Zinc (mg)3.636
Copper (mg)0.550

