Funktional Foods Wheatgrass Powder 100G

Product Description
- Wheatgrass Powder
- Go Wild for Wheatgrass
- Wheatgrass is high in Iron which helps reduce tiredness and fatigue.
- Boost your salads & smoothies with this iron rich superfood
- No nonsense superfood
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
100% Wheatgrass Powder
Allergy Information
- Packed in a facility that also handles Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry dark place.
Produce of
Packed in the UK. Country of origin may vary
Preparation and Usage
- How to use...
- Try blended with a smoothie...
- Sprinkled onto soup...
- Or stirred into a salad dressing!
- We recommend 15g per day.
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|% NRV
|Energy
|1080 kJ
|-
|261 kcal
|Fat (g)
|1.3
|- of which saturates (g)
|0.2
|- mono-unsaturates (g)
|<0.1
|- polyunsaturates (g)
|1.0
|Carbohydrate (g)
|17
|- of which sugars (g)
|4.3
|Fibre (g)
|53
|Protein (g)
|19
|Salt (g)
|0.30
|Vitamin E (mg)
|9.1
|76
|Calcium (mg)
|321
|40
|Iron (mg)
|33
|236
|Zinc (mg)
|3.6
|36
|Copper (mg)
|0.5
|50
